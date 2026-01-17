Gen X and millennials set to inherit historic amount of wealth over the next decade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An unprecedented $38.3 trillion of wealth is set to be transferred to younger generations globally over the next 10 years, with Gen X and millennials receiving the biggest share of that money, according to Coldwell Banker’s Global Luxury 2026 Trend report published Friday.

The wealth transfer from the baby boomers who pass away also includes $4.6 trillion in real estate, the report found.

"The next generations are inheriting a historic amount of wealth and approaching luxury with intention," Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Vice President Michael Altneu said in a statement. "They are choosing homes that reflect their identity, support their day-to-day lifestyles, and protect long-term financial value. For many, real estate has become a strategic piece of their wealth planning and a sanctuary for their well-being."

The imminent movement of so much wealth to younger generations is known as the “Great Wealth Transfer,” and is even more massive when viewed from a longer time horizon. Younger generations are set to receive $124 trillion by 2048, according to a separate 2024 report from financial services intelligence firm Cerulli Associates.

The immense riches of older generations are due, in part, to a recent supercharged wealth expansion. Wealthy individuals, who the report considers those with a net worth of at least $1 million, grew their wealth by 40 percent and their real estate holdings by more than 29 percent from 2020 to 2025, Coldwell Banker noted.

What are younger generations going to do with that money? They’re focused on real estate investment more than their predecessors are, the report found.

Gen X and millennials are set to receive the biggest share of the $38.3 million that’s predicted to be passed on in the next 10 years from boomers ( Getty Images )

"Younger buyers are approaching asset allocation differently than older generations," Altneu said. "They're weighting real estate more heavily in their portfolios, signaling a preference for stability, utility, and long-term value."

Amid the real estate acquisitions of older and younger generations, certain cities have emerged as leading real estate markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Minneapolis, Nashville, Salt Lake City, and San Diego.

“These markets are showing the same resiliency characteristics that were once associated with New York and London,” the report said.