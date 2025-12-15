Struggling with medical costs? You’re not alone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just under half of U.S. adults are struggling to pay medical bills as the debate about the cost of the American healthcare system continues to rage, a healthcare research firm has found.

KFF, which tracks consumers' opinions of their healthcare costs, found in its recent round of data collection that 44 percent of adults said they were having a “very” or “somewhat” hard to afford their healthcare costs.

“For many years, KFF polling has found that the high cost of healthcare is a burden on U.S. families, and that healthcare costs factor into decisions about insurance coverage and care seeking,” the organization said. “These costs and the prospect of unexpected medical bills also rank as the top financial worries for adults and their families.”

KFF found that around three in 10 adults say they’ve had “problems paying for healthcare” over the past year.

open image in gallery Just over one in five U.S. adults have not filled a prescription because it was too expensive, a new poll has found. ( PA Archive )

Costs hit certain populations harder

While affordability is a widespread concern among U.S. adults, certain populations are struggling harder than others, KFF found.

Those groups include:

Hispanic adults

Black adults

Young adults

Adults without insurance

Additionally, KFF revealed that adults under 65 years old without insurance are “much more likely to say affording healthcare costs is difficult” compared to adults with health insurance.

Hispanic and Black adults faced affordability difficulties at a higher rate than white adults: 55 percent and 49 percent compared to 39 percent, respectively.

Cost difficulties were more acute for lower-income households, too. KFF found that adults in households with annual incomes below $40,000 had a harder time paying for healthcare costs than households with higher incomes.

Those with health insurance weren’t immune to difficulty, either. KFF noted that nearly four in 10 adults with coverage worried about affordability.

Not only that, but many policyholders felt their insurance coverage didn’t live up to the premiums they paid, with “large shares of adults with employer-sponsored insurance and those with Marketplace coverage rate their insurance as ‘fair’ or ‘poor’ when it comes to their monthly premium and to out-of-pocket costs to see a doctor.”

open image in gallery Even those with health insurance coverage struggle to afford premiums, the study found. ( Getty Images )

Affordability issues lead to debt, postponed care

The results of the affordability issues many adults face are varied. In just over 40 percent of cases, consumers went into debt to cover medical or dental costs.

In other cases, adults put off care because it’s too expensive:

Some 21 percent of adults said they skipped a prescription because of cost.

Another 23 percent said prescription costs drove them to find an over-the-counter alternative.

For those who struggle to afford prescriptions but still buy them, cost-cutting measures have emerged. KFF said that one in seven adults cut pills in half or skipped doses to save money.

Overall, 33 percent of adults did not buy a prescription, took an over-the-counter alternative, or halved or skipped their medication to cut costs, KFF said.