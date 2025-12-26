Over 40% of consumers are still in debt from last year’s holiday purchases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For many consumers, tidings of good joy weren’t the only thing they brought with them to Christmas Day.

A new survey of 2,032 U.S. consumers from personal finance firm LendingTree found that 41 percent of people are still carrying debt from the previous holiday season. LendingTree Chief Consumer Finance Analyst Matt Schulz said the leftover debt pushed people to alternative financing options, such as buy now, pay later, to help pay for spending.

“It’s forcing some to rely on credit cards more to make ends meet, but it’s pushing some others to look for lower-cost alternatives or to cut back shopping altogether,” Schulz said in a statement about the survey. “For example, more people are opting for BNPL loans instead of store cards, in search of an interest-free way to extend their holiday shopping budget.”

Consumers spent an average of $1,223 this holiday season, the highest such total since 2022.

open image in gallery A new survey has found that 41 percent of people still have debt from last holiday season. Consumers spent roughly $1,223 this year. ( Getty Images )

Gen Z, high-income households most likely for debt

The study found notable differences in debt based on generation and income, with younger generations and high-income households more likely to spend beyond their means.

Gen Z and millennials took on holiday debt at a rate of 44 percent each, the highest of the four generations studied. Baby boomers had the lowest debt rate at 26 percent, the survey found.

Some 47 percent of households with a combined income of $100,000 or more took on holiday debt, compared to just 24 percent of households earning less than $30,000.

Another 63 percent of households said it would take them longer than two months to pay off that debt, a frightening figure, Schulz said, because of how high the interest rates are on the preferred method of debt carrying, credit cards.

“Carrying a month or two of holiday debt is no big deal,” he said. “Extend that out to six months to a year or longer and it becomes significant because of how high interest rates are on credit cards today…you’ll pay a high price for carrying a balance this holiday shopping season.”

open image in gallery Younger generations and high-income households more likely to spend beyond their means ( Getty Images )

Tariffs a potential cause

When asked if they planned to give fewer gifts this year because of tariffs, 45 percent of those surveyed said “yes.”

Additionally, 46 percent of consumers said that high prices have “ruined the holidays for them,” with Gen Z respondents leading the way among generations with that concern at 57 percent.

Hindsight plagues shoppers

Though many consumers were aware of higher prices and knew they were going into debt, 47 percent of them still came away from their spending with feelings of regret. That regret was highest among households earning less than $30,000, parents of young kids, millennials and Gen Z.

“If times are tough, it’s OK to give your friends and family a heads up that gifts may be a little light this year,” Schulz said. “You don’t have to open up your books or give them an economics lesson, but sharing a bit about what you’re going through can make a difference.”