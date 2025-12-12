Has Hollywood come calling? Don’t pick up, government warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A text message just landed from a talent scout who found you - somehow - ahead of a casting call for a role in a new blockbuster film. You’re stunned and excited. And, most likely, you’re being scammed.

The Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Advice division is warning consumers against scam texts that offer opportunities for fake casting calls. The ruse is one of several that the commission has recently issued alerts about as scams increase during the holiday season.

“We’ve heard from people who’ve gotten text messages from a ‘talent scout’ offering auditions for a well-known movie like ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ or a show like ‘Ted Lasso,’” the commission wrote in a recent bulletin.

“The unexpected text message might ask if you’re still available tomorrow for a virtual open call (you never were).”

Other trending scams, the commission said, include a military bank swindle that takes place outside of a physical bank location.

open image in gallery Jason Sudeikis, left, and Hannah Waddingham in a scene from the season three finale of "Ted Lasso.” The Federal Trade Commission has issued an advisory about scammers texting consumers with fake casting calls for popular movies and shows like the Apple TV hit

Hollywood hit job

Once consumers get the text that says they’re invited to a virtual Hollywood casting call for, say, Ted Lasso, the deception kicks into high gear. When you join the virtual call, you get a persistent sales pitch for fake services such as “bogus photo shoots or fake acting classes,” the commission noted.

But before that happens, the scammers will ask you to give them your bank info, which is a classic red flag.

“But first, the plot twist: There’s always a reason you have to pay or hand over bank information before you participate in the casting,” the consumer advisory noted. “Paying to get a job is always a sign of a scam.”

The FTC’s advice for consumers in these matters is pretty straightforward:

If the text message is something you didn’t expect, don’t respond.

If you’re suspicious of a text, do a quick search for the name of the company or person that contacted you to verify its legitimacy. Also, search the phone number the text came from.

Do not pay to get a job; scammers dangle a sought-after job in front of you so you’ll take your eyes off your wallet, so to speak.

Military maneuver

Another scam that’s surging right now is where real people post up outside military-focused banks and credit unions like USAA and Navy Federal. They’ll offer a sad story and ask for financial help via bank transfer.

“Someone stops them and says they’re in a tough situation, can’t access their bank accounts, and need money for groceries,” an FTC consumer advisory said. “Sometimes they even have a crying child with them. They’ll ask you to send them a few bucks using the bank’s mobile app.”

open image in gallery U.S. Navy sailors stand along the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. Another scam that’s surging right now is where real people post up outside military-focused banks and credit unions like USAA and Navy Federal. They’ll offer a sad story and ask for financial help via bank transfer ( Getty Images )

You pull out your phone, open the banking app, and set up a transfer. The scammers take your phone to presumably enter their account info to receive the transfer, but they end up pulling money from your other accounts, too.

“Some reports say the scammer distracts you with questions about your travel plans…while they apply for instant bank loans in your name and use other payment apps to transfer your money to their accounts,” the advisory said.

To avoid this, don’t give your phone to strangers, especially after you’ve logged into your bank or peer-to-peer payment app, and always slow down the situation so you can think clearly, the advisory recommended.

False urgency is one of the classic tactics scammers use to get you to do what they want.