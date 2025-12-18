Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A key report released Thursday revealed that inflation fell in November after increases in August and September.

The Consumer Price Index, a go-to inflation metric that measures changes in the prices consumers pay for goods and services, was 2.7 percent in November, down from 3.0 percent in September.

What’s that mean for your wallet right now? Atsi Sheth, chief credit officer at financial analysis firm Moody’s Ratings, said the message is mixed.

“In terms of what the CPI means for consumers, year-over-year increases for food, energy, and shelter may be lower than peaks, but they are not actually falling,” Sheth told The Independent by email. “So, cost-of-living is still higher, raising affordability concerns especially among lower-income households.”

Adding to the mixed signals from Thursday’s report is that October’s CPI data is missing because the recent government shutdown cut off funding for the report.

open image in gallery Many goods and services were more expensive in November than they were a year ago, but egg prices fell 13.2 percent ( Getty Images )

As a result, it’s hard to know the month-on-month change that’s key to understanding inflation’s short-term movements.

Staple food prices rose

While overall inflation was down from September, food prices in many important areas rose compared to a year ago. Staples such as meat, frozen seafood, cereals, and staples like rice, flour, coffee, and bread are more expensive than they were in November 2024:

Uncooked ground beef: +14.9 percent

+14.9 percent Frozen fish and seafood: +11.6 percent

+11.6 percent Coffee (roasted and instant): +18.8 percent

+18.8 percent Flour: +2.2 percent

+2.2 percent Breakfast cereal: +2.4 percent

+2.4 percent Bread: +1.7 percent

+1.7 percent Rice: +1.1 percent

Other areas of daily life saw increases, too. Gas was up 0.9 percent, electricity and utility gas service rose a combined 7.4 percent, audio equipment shot up 10.2 percent, used cars and trucks increased 3.6 percent, and rent ticked up 3 percent.

Part of the reason some critical goods are more expensive year-on-year, even though overall inflation fell, may have to do with tariffs’ impact on how companies price their products, said Katie Klingensmith, chief investment strategist at wealth management firm Edelmen Financial Engines.

“Even as year-over-year inflation has cooled, households are facing higher baseline prices for goods, as companies have only recently (within the past few months) begun passing along tariff-related costs to end consumers,” Klingensmith told The Independent in an email.

open image in gallery Ground beef prices rose 14.9 percent in November, according to Thursday’s CPI report ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Egg, peanut butter prices fall

Though some key areas of consumers’ day-to-day expenses rose, there were some notable price declines. Egg prices, which have soared over the past few years and have, in many ways, been an inflation bellwether, fell 13.2 percent year-on-year.

Several other grocery items saw sizeable declines, too:

Pork chops: -6.3 percent

-6.3 percent Oranges (including tangerines): -4.8 percent

-4.8 percent Peanut butter: -4.6 percent

-4.6 percent Butter: -4.4 percent

-4.4 percent Citrus fruits: -4.3

Additional areas that impact the average consumer’s day-to-day were scattered across goods and services categories. Propane, kerosene, and firewood were down 5.9 percent, dishes and flatware also dropped 5.9 percent, and boys' and girls' footwear declined 3.4 percent.

Smartphones and TVs were 9.4 percent and 7.3 percent cheaper year-on-year, respectively, a decline that may have been fueled by Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.