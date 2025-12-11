This bank was just named No. 1 for customer satisfaction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If your big bank’s customer service has you looking for a replacement, a new survey from consumer research firm J.D. Power may the answer.

The firm released its 2025 U.S. National Banking Satisfaction Study, where it surveyed 11,626 retail banking customers about seven areas of their customer experience at national banks. The results? Capital One earned the highest score of the nine companies in the study, making it the bank’s sixth consecutive survey win.

“National banks are achieving higher overall customer satisfaction through enhanced digital experiences, improved account offerings and strengthened trust,” J.D. Power Senior Director of Banking and Payments Intelligence Paul McAdam said in a press release about the study.

J.D. Power defined national banks as institutions with more than $250 billion in domestic deposits and at least 250 branches. It surveyed customers about their banking experiences in seven specific areas, per the study: trust, people, account offerings, allowing customers to bank how and when they want, saving time and money, digital channels and resolving problems or complaints.

open image in gallery Chase Bank was one of nine national banks to participate in J.D. Power’s 2025 U.S. National Banking Satisfaction Study ( AFP via Getty Images )

Industry customer satisfaction increases year-on-year

J.D. Power noted that the national banks involved in the study combined for an average score of 666 on a 1,000-point scale, which is eight points higher than the 2024 study’s average.

The research firm attributes this increased average score to better customer perceptions of:

How reasonable bank fees are

Support during difficult times

Checking accounts

Credit cards

Certificates of deposit

Additionally, national banks saw a 12-point increase in satisfaction scores among customers aged 64 and younger, according to the study. However, scores for customers aged 65 and older did not change, partly because they’re not getting the same level of service they typically get.

“Older customers who prefer more personalized help aren’t seeing the same benefits, as satisfaction with problem resolution and advice declined,” he said. “Closing the divide requires increased focus on empathy, patience and customized financial guidance for seniors.”

Capital One wins by a wide margin

Capital One’s sixth win in a row was decisive. It was the only bank to score more than 700 points. Additionally, it finished 23 points ahead of second-place U.S. Bank (679) and 25 points ahead of third-place Chase (677).

Wells Fargo earned the lowest score in the study with a 646, with TD Bank (651) and Truist (652) rounding out the bottom three.