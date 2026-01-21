Popular sandwich shop debuts new hot Italian sub — but only for a limited time
‘Our fans let us know they're hungry for it, so we created this bold new flavor profile,’ Jersey Mike’s President Stacy Peterson said
Platinum is the traditional gift for a 70th anniversary, not a hot Italian sub.
But you can’t blame Jersey Mike’s for bucking tradition. The popular sandwich shop is celebrating its 70th year of business by offering its Hot Italian sub for a limited time, a first for the company that opened in New Jersey in 1956.
The sandwich was born from customer demand, Jersey Mike’s President Stacy Peterson said in a statement.
“We've served up a lot of delicious subs since 1956, and incredibly, Mike's Hot Italian is our first Italian sub hot off the grill," Peterson said. "Our fans let us know they're hungry for it, so we created this bold new flavor profile.”
The sandwich includes a trio of chopped meats, melted provolone, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and chopped pepper relish.
Nationally, Jersey Mike’s was the fourth-biggest fast-food sandwich chain in the U.S. by sales in 2025 at $3.7 billion, according to a year-end report by QSR, a publishing company that focuses on the fast-food industry. Subway led the industry with nearly $10 billion in sales, followed by Panera and Arby’s.
Jersey Mike’s had the second-most sales in 2025 among stores that specialize in sub sandwiches:
- Subway: $9.7 billion
- Jersey Mike’s: $3.7 billion
- Jimmy John’s: $2.6 billion
- Firehouse Subs: $1.2 billion.
The sandwich shop’s turkey sub earned the No. 1 spot in Tasting Table’s 2025 10 best fast-food turkey subs rankings.
“At around $10, it's a bit more than some of its competitors, but you're paying for quality ingredients and a consistently solid sandwich,” TastingTable writer Sarah Bisacca wrote. “If you're craving a turkey sub that delivers on both flavor and presentation, Jersey Mike's absolutely earns its spot at the top.”
