Sluggish jobs growth and unemployment hovering around four-year high, latest government jobs report reveals
Tariffs, an aging workforce, a decline in immigration, and the rise of artificial intelligence may be contributing to employment struggles, according to experts
Unemployment was hovering around a four-year high in the United States as the economy added 50,000 jobs last month, below expectations, according to the latest government jobs report released Friday.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics report revealed that employment was up in the food services, health care, and social assistance sectors, but retail employment fell.
While the unemployment rate fell month-on-month from 4.6 percent to 4.4 percent, it remains at levels the job market hasn’t seen in more than four years, when the jobless rate was at 4.5 percent in October 2021.
The job market’s sluggish growth is due to several factors, experts point out.
President Donald Trump’s unpredictable tariffs, an aging workforce, a decline in immigration, and the rise of artificial intelligence may be contributing to employment struggles, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas noted in December.
“Several changes are buffeting the economy and likely affecting the pace of job growth, including rapid developments in AI as well as an aging demographic and reductions in immigration,” the bank said.
“Recent increases in tariff rates could also affect job growth. In principle, tariffs can increase or decrease labor demand.”
Payroll firm ADP’s research division pointed out that
The number of people looking for new jobs has decreased over the past few years, and new hires have fallen more than a percentage point in big industries like health care, and hospitality and leisure, according to payroll firm ADP’s research division. Annual gross pay for new hires has been rising slowly, theoretically making new jobs less appealing to candidates, in some cases, ADP noted.
