Mortgage rates are up - what does it mean for homebuyers?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The average rates on 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages ticked up slightly over the past week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Average rates for 30-year mortgages rose from 6.24 percent to 6.26 percent while 15-year rates rose from 5.49 percent to 5.54 percent.

Whenever a mortgage rate increases - even just 0.02 percentage points - it can have a significant impact on your monthly payment and the interest you pay over the life of a 30-year fixed-rate (the most popular type of mortgage, according to the National Association of Realtors).

“Mortgage rates have been shifting within a narrow ten-basis point range over the last month,” Freddie Mac noted Thursday.

“This rate stability is a positive sign for both buyers and sellers, as it helps provide greater certainty in the housing markets.”

open image in gallery Even a small rise in mortgage rates could increase a prospective homebuyer’s monthly mortgage payment by hundreds of dollars ( Getty Images )

How does this week’s rate increase affect monthly mortgage payments?

Whenever a mortgage rate increases even just 0.02 percentage points, it can have a significant impact on your monthly mortgage payment and the interest you pay over the life of a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

For example, the median home price from April to June 2025 was $410,800, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Here’s what the difference in monthly payments and total interest paid would look like for the median home price with a 3.5% down payment and using rates of 6.24% and 6.26%:

30-year fixed-mortgage rate 6.24% 6.26% Difference Monthly payment $2,357 $2,779 +$422 Total interest paid over 30 years $399,048 $483,208 +$84,160

This week’s slight rate rise would increase the payment on the median home price by $422 per month, and the total interest paid over the life of a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage would increase by $84,160.

Where will home loan interest rates go from here?

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, prospective homebuyers may be wondering where rates are headed. There’s been some chatter that the Federal Reserve may lower the federal funds rate in December. If that happens, it might bring mortgage rates down since the Fed rate has an indirect impact on mortgage rates.

That being said, significantly lower mortgage rates may not happen by the end of the year, says Steve Hill, a broker associate at SBC Lending with more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry.

“Through the end of the year, I see rates largely [staying] flat,” Hill told The Independent. “I know buyers are waiting for rates to be 0.25 [percentage points] lower in December…but with the last few Fed meetings, rates have increased after the announcement, which is a difficult message for borrowers to digest because it’s counter-intuitive.”

So, borrowers waiting for rates to go down may be disappointed if they wait until December to buy. But is buying a home right now a good choice?

“One hundred percent — that’s the message I try to convey to homebuyers,” Hill says. “In January rates were 7.25%, and today, they're a full point lower, and by shopping around, you can get rates in the 5.875% range.”