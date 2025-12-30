Here’s how much it costs to watch New York City’s NYE ball drop like a VIP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s New Year’s Eve in New York City. The air is frigid. You had to go to the bathroom hours ago but held it because you didn’t want to lose your spot. People are packed in Times Square like sardines, trying to keep warm.

For some, this is a dream scenario, but for others, the thought of arriving hours early, braving crowds, and denying the urge to relieve yourself is a nightmare. For the latter, a VIP-style party that gives you a clear view of the ball drop while offering key staples like alcohol, bathrooms, and warmth is a far better solution, said Tracy Lamourie, managing director at PR firm Lamourie Media, which also provides VIP party planning services.

“If you have a ticket to [a] New York party on New Year's Eve, you have guaranteed predictability or at least as close as you can get to predictable in NYC,” Lamourie toldThe Independent via email. “You know you won’t be left out in the cold, you have access to bathrooms, there is security and crowd control, and a specific experience you sign up for.”

However, NYE parties in NYC are a get-what-you-pay-for situation. The more perks you want, the more you’ll pay.

Big Apple, big price tag

open image in gallery Braving the Times Square New Year’s Eve crowd may be an experience too chaotic for some ( Getty Images )

Getting a ticket to a New Year’s Eve party in the Big Apple ranges from as little as $30 to more than $5,000, with many options along the price spectrum.

Bars across the city are hosting events with entry fees under $50. For example, tickets to the festivities at Xanadu start at just under $27. A ticket provides admission only - you’ll have to pay for food, drinks, and renting skates for the venue’s indoor ice rink.

If you’re looking for an open bar, expect to pay at least $100. For example, it will cost you $136.29 to get into the Royal Palms’ Flamingo Formal, a fee that gets you unlimited beer, wine, well liquor, and certain cocktails from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Yard House’s Times Square location provides a premium open bar and appetizers that include poke nacho cups, carne asada tacos, boneless wings, and Nashville hot chicken and pancakes. Tickets start at $189, but partygoers can book private tables for anywhere from $199 to $329 per person.

If you’re in the mood for the ultimate VIP NYE experience with live views of the ball drop, expect to pay at least $1,000 for a swanky soiree and views of the ball drop.

Tickets to The Marriott Marquis Times Square New Year’s Eve Gala start at $1,250 and offer reserved seating for every ticket type, a five-hour premium open bar with a buffet, dessert stations, and late-night snacks. The dinner buffet spans continents, offering Japanese, Italian, American, and Chinese fare. Want a private table for two that gives you a live view of the ball drop? Get ready to pay $5,250.

Is it worth it?

Whether or not it's worth it for you to pay $25 or $4,750 for a New Year’s Eve party in NYC depends on what you want out of your experience, experts say.

If you want a controlled environment that provides security and relative ease, Vanessa Gordon, CEO of NYC-based culinary magazine East End Taste, said paying for a party is likely the best option.

open image in gallery Tickets to a NYE party in New York City can cost anywhere from less than $30 to more than $5,000 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Buying a ticket creates a sense of security and fulfillment. It also means comfort and peace of mind,” Gordon told The Independent by email. “You know where you’re going to be, you know what is included (food, drinks, champagne, bottle service), you have bathrooms (a very underrated luxury on NYE in New York), and you’re sheltered from the cold and the elements. A good ticketed event also comes with elements like live music, programming, a champagne toast, and somewhere to check your coat.”

Another factor? Finding a party that offers something you love or always wanted to try, said Jennifer Zabinski, president of New York-based JZ Events.

“If the party includes some aspect you’re particularly excited about — a DJ or band you love, a chef whose cuisine you’ve been dying to try, a location you’ve never found the right moment for — these ticketed parties can be a great opportunity,” Zabinski said in an email to The Independent. “If it’s just a random bar with which you have no connection, I’d suggest doing something more lowkey with friends. Personally, I would prefer either over the madness of the NYC streets on NYE.”

However, fee-based parties have a downside, noted Nick Leighton, co-host of the etiquette podcast Were You Raised By Wolves? Because of how much you paid for your ticket, you might force yourself to stay at the venue even if you aren’t enjoying yourself.

“An expensive ticket doesn't guarantee a good time, a good crowd, or good behavior,” Leighton said in an email to The Independent. “And once you're in the party, leaving early if you're not having a good time can sometimes make you feel like you've wasted money, so you stick it out even if you really wish you didn't.”

Heading to Times Square to join the crowds for free may not offer the luxuries of a paid party, but it’s an iconic experience, Gordon said.

“Being on the street is the opposite [of a paid party]: spontaneous, raw, and very ‘New York,’” she said. “It’s free for the most part, you can wander, and discover things as you go. But you need to be prepared for the cold, long waits, and the fact that you might not have a perfect view or plan. Essentially, NYC will take the lead for you, and you have to be okay with that.”