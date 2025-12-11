Powerball jackpot soars to $1 billion just in time for holidays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Imagine holiday shopping with a virtually unlimited budget.

That could be the case for Powerball players, as the upcoming jackpot tops $1 billion after no one was lucky winner claimed Wednesday’s jackpot of $936 million.

However, three Match 5 tickets in Maryland, Michigan, and New Jersey each won $1 million.

A Powerball winner would have received an estimated $431.5 million cash prize if they opted for the one-time cash payout.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 10, 16, 29, 33, 69, and the Powerball was 22. The Power Play was 3X.

The next Powerball drawing on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET features a $1 billion jackpot, with a cash option of $461.3 million ( Getty Images )

Winning Powerball requires matching all five numbers plus the Powerball, a feat with odds of 1 in 292 million. Winners can take their prize as a 30-year annuity or a lump-sum cash payout, before taxes.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, with a $1 billion jackpot worth $461.3 million in cash.

Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and stream live on the Powerball website.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever was $2.04 billion, won on November 7, 2022, with a single ticket sold in California.

The second-largest jackpot, $1.787 billion, happened on September 6, 2025. Two winning tickets, one sold in Missouri and one in Texas, matched all six numbers and split the massive prize.

A Powerball ticket costs $2, with optional $1 add-ons for Power Play, to multiply non-jackpot winnings, and Double Play, for a second chance at up to $10 million.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores with sales closing one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the location.

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball from 1 to 26. The jackpot grows until someone matches all five white balls plus the Powerball.