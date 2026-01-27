Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A staple of casual dining with nearly 500 locations across the United States has begun abruptly closing restaurants nationwide.

Red Robin suddenly shuttered an Illinois site yesterday, announcing the news with a sign in the eatery’s doorway that read, “Attention all respected guests: thank you for being here. We are better for you being here.”

“We are all disappointed in this news and hope to see you at another one of our locations really soon,” the note continued. “Thank you for the bottomless memories,” a reference to the chain’s iconic bottomless fries offering.

The sudden closure comes on the same day that Red Robin axed its Folsom, California, restaurant, and a Clifton, New Jersey, locationhas also shut down for good.

open image in gallery A staple of casual dining, with nearly 500 locations across the United States, has begun abruptly closing restaurants nationwide ( Red Robin International )

In late 2024, Red Robin confirmed plans to close 70 locations in a desperate cost-saving manoeuvre. The firm confirmed the scheme, dubbed the “North Star plan,” in a press release, promising to bring hungry diners back into its restaurants.

The rapid turnaround plan led to a dramatic reduction in losses, though the company still posted devastating net losses of $18.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2025, according to another press release.

During the first, second, and third quarters of 2025, the firm reported that it had generated just under $1 billion ($941.2 million), bringing its total losses in that period to $13.2m loss.

That was a marked improvement from the same period in 2024, during which the company reported losses of $37.8 million.

open image in gallery Red Robin has been serving up burgers since the 1940s and is undergoing several major changes in a bid to cut costs ( Cbraccialini/CC BY-SA 4.0 )

Dave Pace, the CEO and president of Red Robin, wrote in the press release that the reversal of the brand’s fortunes could be attributed to the Big YUMMM promotional deal. He also pointed out that the fast-food company had streamlined its operations.

“While we're still in the early innings of our transformation, the progress across all pillars of our First Choice plan gives me tremendous confidence that we're on the right track to make Red Robin the first choice for guests, team members, and investors,” Pace said.

The Big YUMMM promotion was relaunched today and features entrées and specials priced as low as $9.99. The deal is designed to bring the price of its in-store meals in line with cheaper drive-thru varieties.

Fan-favourite treats such as the Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich are included in the promotion, alongside new dishes, including the Cowboy Ranch Burger. Bottomless side dishes and beverages are also wrapped into the deal.

Red Robin has been serving up burgers since the 1940s, when it was a small chain known as Sam’s Tavern. Eventually, it became known as Sam’s Red Robin Tavern until the 1960s, when the name “Sam” was dropped.

The Independent has contacted Red Robin for comment.