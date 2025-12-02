Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actress Reese Witherspoon is known for her talent and versatility in gripping dramas such as Big Little Lies and The Morning Show, or light-hearted fare like Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama.

But Reese Witherspoon, the personal finance expert? Her resume isn’t quite as robust, yet her recent comments on a recent episode of the podcast Aspire With Emma Greede show she has plenty to offer. And its advice you shouldn’t discount.

During the podcast, Witherspoon gave a striking statement about the need for women to have financial independence:

"Don't ever let somebody control you with money. Somebody says, 'I'll take care of it, and I'll take care of you, and I'll take care of this.' That person could leave, that person can hurt you. You always keep your job. Your job is your life insurance. My mom used to always say that to me."

Does her advice hold up? The Independent spoke with several financial and legal experts who believe the movie star’s advice is more than just podcast platitudes.

open image in gallery Reese Witherspoon offered financial advice that drew the praise of financial experts. ‘You always keep your job. Your job is your life insurance. My mom used to always say that to me,’ Witherspoon said ( Getty Images )

‘It’s crucial that women have their own bank accounts, jobs, and income.’

Renée C. Bauer, attorney at and founder of Happy Even After Family Law, was unequivocal in her opinion about Witherspoon’s advice.

“I absolutely agree with her sentiment,” Bauer told The Independent in an email. “The minute someone controls the finances is the moment you lose options. Money gives women choices to make decisions based on what they want, not what they feel like they are stuck with.”

That state of being stuck can be acute when a woman wants to leave a bad marriage, for example, but has no job and little to no financial support.

“I’ve seen women paralyzed from leaving a bad marriage because of money,” she said. “The uncertainty of that dictates the decision they make about their future. Some stay for years because they fear not having financial security if they get divorced.”

Financial independence provides the freedom to make choices based on your best interest, and it’s hard to gain that freedom when you rely on someone else for financial stability, she said.

“I believe it’s crucial that women have their own bank accounts, jobs, and income,” Bauer said. “It’s not because I think marriages are destined to fail. It’s about a couple choosing each other because they want to do the work, not by default due to finances.”

‘As women, most of us are taught to feel grateful for stability.’

Felicia Gallaghee, a Fractional CFO at financial services firm ThreeStone Solutions, told The Independent that Witherspoon’s words unearths something more profound than dollars and cents.

“Reese Witherspoon's quote resonates for me and most likely a lot of other women collectively because it speaks to something deeper than income, but also to the quiet ways financial dependence can limit your options long before you realize it's happening,” she said.

Yet even if someone realizes their vulnerability, it can be difficult to speak up or escape, because the factors at play are larger than a checking account balance.

open image in gallery ‘I believe it’s crucial that women have their own bank accounts, jobs, and income,’ one expert said ( Alamy/PA )

“As women, most of us are taught to feel grateful for stability rather than confident in our own capability,” she said. “We're encouraged to trust a partner's income, or an employer's loyalty, or a system that was never built with our long-term security in mind. All of that becomes a problem when life changes suddenly through…divorce or a partner's financial setback that erases your safety overnight.”

Gallagher has first-hand experience in the matter. She lived on the edge of that dependent reality and, in surviving it, she emerged with a reshaped view of women’s financial independence.

“What Reese said is relevant today because the modern household still relies heavily on one 'primary earner' and that structure can leave the other partner (often women) financially exposed even when the relationship is stable,” she said.

‘It’s about safety, choice, and having control over your life no matter what someone else does.’

Cindy Kumar, a CPA and CEO at accounting firm Elevated Accounting, said the actress’ quote reminded her how financial dependence can even impact women with six-figure incomes.

“It highlights a truth women needed to hear decades ago and still need just as much today,” she said. “Financial independence isn’t just about money. It’s about safety, choice and having control over your life, no matter what someone else does.”

Kumar pointed out that women who don’t have their own source of money or clarity about the finances they share with their partner they miss out on the power to determine the direction of their lives.

open image in gallery 'Financial independence isn’t just about money. It’s about safety, choice, and having control over your life, no matter what someone else does,' an expert noted. ( Alamy/PA )

“They lose power in the decisions that shape their lives,” she said. “They lose the ability to walk away, to make choices from strength, and to protect their future.”

Kumar added that Witherspoon’s words are exactly what women need to hear.

“You can depend on people for love, but never for your financial safety,” she said. “Your financial independence protects your options, your confidence, and your entire future.”

Four basic principles for financial independence

Gallagher noted that the conversation surrounding financial independence isn’t just about warning women. It’s also about the steps women can take to build their financial independence.

She offered four overarching principles that can help women gain some financial footing:

Women should know how the household money moves: the accounts, debts, insurance, expenses and what needs to happen if income changes tomorrow. Maintain earning power in some form. Build a personal safety buffer, even if it’s a few hundred dollars. Sharing the household financial strategy as a partnership.

“Independence is not a luxury,” Gallagher said, “but protection.”