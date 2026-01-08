Drive-thru salad chain shutters its stores in two states

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Salad and Go is going, going, gone in Texas and Oklahoma.

The drive-thru-only salad fast food chain confirmed Wednesday that it will shutter all 25 of its remaining Texas locations, as well as seven stores in Oklahoma, by January 11, the Dallas Business Journal reports.

The company will also move its headquarters from Coppell, Texas, to Arizona.

Salad and Go CEO Mike Tattersfield said in a statement to the outlet: "After assessing our business, we made the decision to exit our Texas and Oklahoma markets and refocus on strengthening our core operations in Arizona and Nevada. This step positions Salad and Go for long-term success and ensures we are able to keep delivering on our mission of making fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable.”

Tattersfield continued: “We're grateful to our team members in Texas and Oklahoma for the care they brought every day, and we deeply appreciate the communities that welcomed Salad and Go. Texas and Oklahoma are important markets to us, and we intend to return when the time is right.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Salad and Go for comment.

Tattersfield, former Krispy Kreme CEO for nearly a decade, took the helm at Salad and Go in April and is also a minority owner. He also previously served as CEO of Caribou Coffee and Einstein Noah, and as chairman of Panera Brands until stepping down in 2024.

The newly announced closures follow the September shutdown of 41 Salad and Go stores, including all locations in Houston, Austin and San Antonio, as well as several in the Dallas Metro and Oklahoma, which impacted 18 North Texas stores.

At the time, Tattersfield said the company intended to keep a strong presence in Dallas and Oklahoma, and that stores in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, as well as Las Vegas, would also continue operations.

“Concentrating our efforts will allow us to strengthen the brand and invest more in improving quality, driving innovation, and building community,” Tattersfield said in a September statement.

Before announcing all closures, the chain operated over 140 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, and Nevada, offering salads typically under $10, along with burritos, bowls, wraps, soups and snacks.

Last month, the chain introduced new sweet treats and drinks, including the Chewy Marshmallow Bar, Toasted Marshmallow Lemonade, Toasted Marshmallow Cold Brew, and cold foam that can be added to any drink.

In 2024, the company opened a centralized kitchen in Garland, Texas, to support up to 500 locations within a 12-hour delivery range.