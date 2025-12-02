Yankee Candle maker Newell Brands announces plans to close stores and cut 900 jobs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newell Brands, the maker of Yankee Candle and other popular brands, has announced its plan to close dozens of stores and cut more than 900 jobs.

It’s bad news for shoppers who enjoy walking into a Yankee Candle store and smell-testing their favorite scents, such as holiday favorites Christmas Cookie and Sparkling Cinnamon.

About 20 Yankee Candle stores in the United States and Canada will shutter in January as part of the company’s new global productivity plan, which builds on its “turnaround strategy” that began in 2023. These stores make up only about 1 percent of Yankee Candle sales.

Newell Brands said in a Monday press release that the decision “aligns the brand’s footprint with modern consumer shopping behaviors and supports its multi-channel growth strategy.”

The company, which also makes Rubbermaid and Sharpie products, said it would also cut its global workforce by more than 900 employees, about 10 percent of professional and clerical workers. Job cuts in the U.S. are expected to mostly occur in December.

“We’ve made meaningful progress executing our strategy and strengthening Newell Brands, but there is more work to do,” CEO Chris Peterson said in the release.

The executive continued: “This productivity plan is about taking the next, disciplined step to enhance efficiency, sharpen our strategic focus, and deliver stronger, more consistent performance. Ultimately, our goal is to deliver greater value for consumers and create sustained long-term value for our shareholders.”

One of the goals of the new plan is to “strengthen the company’s competitiveness,” the company said.

Shares of Newell Brands have fallen nearly 62 percent this year, and in October, the company reported third-quarter net sales of $1.8 billion, a 7.2 percent decrease from the previous year, CBS’s Money Watch reported.

Newell Brands’ new plan includes the use of artificial intelligence to “simplify operations.” The company said the job cuts will have “limited impact on manufacturing or supply chain operations.”

The changes would cost up to $90 million, primarily for severance, according to the company. But Newell Brands said it would make up to $130 million annually once its plan was fully implemented.