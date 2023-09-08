Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Airbnb guest has expressed her shock after she discovered that someone was living beneath the property she rented.

TikTok user Sevennnn (@7eevveen) shared a video showing her rented house in Atlanta and how she discovered the unexpected guest.

The video showed how someone had broken in and made a residence under the home.

“It look normal, right?” she said in the video. “So you walk up here, and y’all see these lil holes, right?”

She then filmed between the holes in the basement of the house. A mattress, food and personal items could be seen on the room’s floor.

“What the f**k? Airbnb, y’all gotta get your sh*t together, bro,” she said.

Despite the unexpected recovery, the TikToker said she stayed in the property after one viewer asked: “Did yall stay or leave?”

“I ain’t even gone lie, broski, hell yeah,” she responded in a follow-up clip. “But if you knew how much we paid, sh*t, you would stay too. A homeless man don’t bother me.”

In another video, the TikToker said the property manager told her they knew nothing about the squatter living underneath the property.

The TikToker also posted a video where she walked around the home to the door where the intruder appeared to have entered the basement.

She claimed the door had been left open and she was able to access it through a gate with a broken latch.

“The property manager actually told us she didn’t know about nobody being under there,” she said in a subsequent video. “But the door was wide open. I’m tryna see how y’all didn’t know.”

Viewers were divided over whether the squatter should have been allowed to stay underneath the property.

Some viewers defended the unexpected guest. “Dude is what we all call… surviving,” one person commented.

Others said Airbnb should do more to ensure rentals are safe and verified.

“They should hire a team of people that go out to the locations and verify and actually [do] an inspection,” a viewer wrote.

“They never check the property,” claimed another.

Airbnb was contacted for comment by The Independent.