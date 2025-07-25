Forget Disney: 24 real-life fairytale castles in the UK and Europe you can stay in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disney theme park castles not quite enchanting enough for you?

If you’re craving a more intense storybook vibe, then check into one of these real-life fairytale European castles.

They’re steeped in history and some are former homes of kings, queens and knights. And you can spend the night in them all.

There’s one in France that inspired Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, an English castle that King Henry VI stayed in and a 13th-century Tuscany tower that Dante called home.

They’re all unique, but with one thing in common — pinch-me-I’m-dreaming fantasyland looks.

Château de Rouffillac, Sarlat-la-canéda, Dordogne Valley, France

open image in gallery Château de Rouffillac evokes storybook scenes with its fantasyland facade ( Michael Mann Photography )

open image in gallery Château de Rouffillac dates back to the 12th century ( Really Social )

Even in the Dordogne, the "Valley of 1001 Castles", swoonworthy Château de Rouffillac is a standout structure.

The 12th-century hilltop castle, remodeled in the 19th century, evokes storybook scenes with its fantasyland facade and majestic interiors.

The pick of the rooms is a royal suite featuring its own turret, a sitting area "with magnificent views" and stained-glass windows.

From $17,000 for up to 20 people. Visit chateauderouffillac.com

Chateau de Menthon, Annecy, France

open image in gallery Chateau Menthon, a Sleeping Beauty-style French classic ( Eric Sander )

Chateau de Menthon is said to have been the inspiration for Disney's Sleeping Beauty, and while you can't stay in the castle itself, you can spend the night in a cottage within the grounds.

The 12th-century castle has belonged to the same family, the Menthons, for 23 known generations.

What was once an austere fortress was transformed at the end of the 19th century by the great-grandfather of the current owners, René de Menthon.

open image in gallery Visitors can book a cottage stay within the grounds of Chateau de Menthon ( Chateau de Menthon )

The cottage offers views of Lake Annecy and four suites.

Rooms from $530. Visit chateau-de-menthon.com

Château de Mauriac, Senouillac village, Occitanie region, France

open image in gallery Templar knights once called Chateau de Mauriac home ( Chateau de Mauriac )

open image in gallery Château de Mauriac underwent a 'meticulous restoration' in the 1960s ( Chateau de Mauriac )

This former 13th-century Knights Templar military fortress, nestled amid vineyards in a part of the Occitanie region of France known as "Little Tuscany", is now an exceptional place to stay, with guestrooms furnished in 17th-century style.

Visit Occitanie remarks that a "meticulous restoration" of the property was carried out in the 1960s by the painter Bernard Bistes that "transformed the castle into a true work of art".

Rooms from $300. Visit chateaudemauriac.com

Château de Mercuès, Occitanie region, France

open image in gallery Château de Mercuès overlooks the river Lot from a vertiginous cliff ( Michael Boudot )

This 13th-century chateau, located in the Malbec wine growing area between Bordeaux and Toulouse, is described by Visit Occitanie as a "sacred jewel".

Hyperbole? The pictures suggest it would be the crowning glory of any European vacation with a fairytale angle.

The château overlooks the river Lot from a vertiginous cliff, with Visit Occitanie adding: "It is the perfect destination for a timeless break in the heart of nature.

open image in gallery One of the bedrooms at Château de Mercuès ( Château de Mercuès )

“A majestic site steeped in history, Château de Mercuès invites you on a unique journey to the heart of France's great Malbec wines."

Rooms from $335. Visit chateaudemercues.com/en

Château d'Ouchy, Lausanne, Switzerland

open image in gallery Chateau d'Ouchy stands proud on the banks of Lake Geneva like a pop-up storybook castle ( Chateau d'Ouchy )

Switzerland is famous for its chocolate, watches and mountains, but is also home to a few eye-catching historical chateaux, such as this one, which is about as striking as they come.

Standing proud on the banks of Lake Geneva like a pop-up storybook castle, 49-room neo-Gothic Chateau d'Ouchy is festooned with luxurious touches and amenities, including a tree-shaded outdoor pool and sauna.

And it's rich in history, beginning life as a single tower in 1177. It was built by Bishop Landri de Durnes, explains Small Luxury Hotels, and a century later, the structure was transformed and fortifications added to provide safe housing for the bishops of Lausanne.

open image in gallery Neo-Gothic Chateau d'Ouchy boasts 49 rooms ( Chateau d'Ouchy )

Today, it's safe housing for travelers who like the finer things in life. With an Alpine view.

Rooms from $340. Visit slh.com

Cap Rocat, Mallorca, Spain

open image in gallery Cap Rocat — a distinguished 19th-century fortress turned hotel ( Cap Rocat )

open image in gallery Relax with views of the Bay of Palma at Cap Rocat ( Cap Rocat )

What was once a 19th-century fortress built to defend the Bay of Palma, is now a romantic small hotel.

Though the building's past is very much interwoven with its present-day purpose as a luxurious bolthole.

There's a drawbridge, suites in former shooting buttresses and while there's no dungeon, there is a spa that's been dug 40 feet underground in the fortress's protected rock.

Rooms from $900. Visit slh.com

Castle Elvira, Trepuzzi, Italy

open image in gallery 'Magical' Castle Elvira, which dates to the late 1800s ( Castle Elvira )

No, you're not dreaming. This fantasy-like Italian castle is perfectly real.

Small Luxury Hotels boasts that it's "both rustic and luxurious, magical but equipped with discreet modern technology".

It's not cheap, but they say you get what you pay for, and here, it's seemingly a slice of heaven (with hand-carved Carrara marble bathtubs and a pool).

open image in gallery Castle Elvira's inviting swimming pool ( Castle Elvira )

The hotel, which dates to the late 1800s, is located just 10 minutes away from the picturesque city of Lecce, sometimes referred to as "the Florence of the south".

Rooms from $633. Visit slh.com

Al Jafar, Paceco, Sicily, Italy

open image in gallery Al Jafar has been in the family of the present owners since 1335 ( Al Jafar )

This property would please any self-respecting royal.

It comes with views of the sea, the Aegadian Islands and the village of Erice, has a swimming pool in an ancient walled garden and "furnishings and fittings of the highest standard", according to thethinkingtraveller.com, which offers stays here.

The firm explains that Al Jafar has been in the family of the present owners since 1335, with a 1990 restoration project ensuring that "each stone, parapet and crenelation lives on to tell its story".

open image in gallery Al Jafar is a 'building of historical and architectural importance' ( Al Jafar )

In 2014, the Sicilian Regional Department of Cultural and Environmental Heritage listed Moorish Al Jafar as a "building of historical, artistic and architectural importance".

Al Jafar villa sleeps eight, with stays from $8,000 a week. Visit thethinkingtraveller.com

Castello di Caprarica, Tricase, Puglia, Italy

open image in gallery High fortified walls are a notable feature of Castello di Caprarica ( Castello di Caprarica )

open image in gallery 'The castle's history is reflected in its enduring stone walls and historic interiors,' says The Thinking Traveller site ( Castello di Caprarica )

Castello di Caprarica, built in 1524, comes with dramatic 20-foot-high fortified walls, four storybook towers and lashings of luxury.

There's a 14-meter pool, "richly appointed" reception rooms and an al fresco dining terrace.

The Thinking Traveller says: "The castle's history is reflected in its enduring stone walls and historic interiors, preserved with care to maintain its authentic character while providing every modern amenity."

Castello di Caprarica villa sleeps 22, stays from $10,700 a week. Visit thethinkingtraveller.com

Reschio Hotel, Umbria, Italy

open image in gallery Social-media-igniting: Reschio Hotel ( Reschio Hotel )

open image in gallery One part of Reschio Hotel dates back to 900 AD ( Reschio Hotel )

It's history with the wow factor.

This social-media-igniting castle, nestled amid the rolling green hills of Umbria, has a tower dating back to the year 900 AD. And within, the jewel in the crown of Reschio's room offering —a two-bedroom $4,820-a-night suite spread over five floors with its own terrace.

The rest of the hotel, with its vintage furniture, original stonework and inviting pool, is also impressive.

Rooms from $1,400. Visit slh.com

Porciano Castle, Tuscany, Italy

open image in gallery Porciano Castle is a true Tuscan gem ( Porciano Castle )

Follow in the footsteps of Dante with a stay in this incredible 12th-century Tuscan castle, a spellbinding feature of the Casentino Valley that oozes history.

The Italian poet, writer, and philosopher is said to have stayed in the tower while in exile from his native Florence for failing to pay a fine in 1302.

The story goes that guards at the castle saw soldiers coming up the road to arrest him and gave him warning.

open image in gallery Dante took refuge in Porciano Castle during his exile from his native Florence ( Porciano Castle )

Dante left the castle and made his way down the road in disguise.

He passed the soldiers en route and when asked by them whether Dante was at the castle, he cleverly replied, "He was there when I left!"

Inside, guests will discover original fireplaces and exposed beams. Plus a few mod cons. For example, the tower has an elevator and Wi-Fi.

Sleeps nine. Rooms from $1,877. Visit bookingsforyou.com

Morfae Castle, Fife, Dundee, Scotland

open image in gallery Morfae Castle dates back to the 18th century ( Morfae Castle )

open image in gallery Morfae Castle has rooms 'straight out of Cluedo' ( Morfae Castle )

Morfae Castle, a short drive from St. Andrews, has been the historic home of the Earls of Dundee since the 18th century.

And what a home.

Today, guests can enjoy 1,500 acres of private estate land featuring a private beach, a walled and a wild garden, an outdoor pool and a tennis court.

And inside, says thewowhousecompany.com, there are rooms "straight out of Cluedo", from a billiards room to a ballroom.

Sleeps up to 36. Three-night breaks from $20,000. Visit thewowhousecompany.com

Inverlochy Castle, Fort William, Scotland

open image in gallery Ben Nevis is the backdrop to Inverlochy Castle ( Inverlochy Castle )

open image in gallery At Inverlochy Castle, there's 'more luxury than you can shake a jousting lance at' ( Inverlochy Castle )

This Scottish castle hotel has it all — a magnificent setting (Ben Nevis is the backdrop and there's a loch out front), a notable restaurant run by Albert and Michel Roux Jr and more luxury than you can shake a jousting lance at.

During a trip to Balmoral in 1873, Queen Victoria spent a week at Inverlochy sketching and painting, and she wrote in her diaries: "I never saw a lovelier or more romantic spot."

Rooms from $590. Visit slh.com

Kilmartin Castle, Argyll, Scotland

open image in gallery Kilmartin Castle is one of Scotland's most sought-after castle stays ( Kilmartin Castle )

open image in gallery Luxury abounds at Kilmartin Castle ( Kilmartin Castle )

Kilmartin Castle was built in 1550 during the legendary reign of Mary Queen of Scots and in 2025 is one of Scotland's most sought-after castle stays.

This is a truly authentic rental, with uneven stone floors and doors chunky enough to withstand a battering ram.

But luxury abounds. There are rain showers, standalone copper tubs and sofas so comfy you'll struggle to get up from them (the author speaks from experience).

Once you do and you head out, there are breathtaking surrounding landscapes to explore.

Rooms from $150. Visit vrbo.com

Roch Castle, St Davids, Pembrokeshire, Wales

open image in gallery Stunning Roch Castle dates back to the 12th century ( Marcus Oleniuk )

open image in gallery A bedroom view of St Brides Bay at Roch Castle ( Marcus Oleniuk )

This 12th-century coastal castle offers a luxurious stay for a prince or princess and their friends in six bedrooms.

And there's plenty to explore outside of the cosy interior — 186 miles of National Park coast path, stunning beaches, the wildlife-rich islands of Ramsey, Skomer and Skokholm, and Britain's smallest city, St Davids, which is just seven miles away.

Stays from $325. Visit rochcastle.com

Amberley Castle, West Sussex, England

open image in gallery Amberley Castle — a gem of an English castle ( Amberley Castle )

open image in gallery Henry VIII visited Amberley Castle in 1526, whilst Queen Elizabeth II visited as a teenager in the 1940s ( Amberley Castle )

Amberley Castle is so authentic guests might be forgiven for thinking that they really have stepped back in time.

The 900-year-old castle is completely enclosed by a 60-foot-high curtain wall, and on the inside are suits of armour, barrel-vaulted ceilings and roaring log fires.

Famous guests? Just a few.

Amberley Castle has been used exclusively by royalty, politicians and VIPs throughout its history — Henry VIII visited the site in 1526, whilst Queen Elizabeth II visited as a teenager in the 1940s.

Rooms from $380. Visit amberleycastle.co.uk

Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland, England

open image in gallery Stay at Bamburgh Castle, and you'll be immersed in 1,400 years of history ( Crabtree & Crabtree )

Bamburgh Castle is one of England's best preserved historic sites, with a history dating back over 1,400 years.

It was a Norman stronghold and home to a succession of kings from Henry VI to James I.

Guests can immerse themselves in the history of the castle with a stay in Neville Tower or The Clock Tower, and enjoy privileged access to the castle grounds once visitors have left.

open image in gallery The interior of the Neville Tower at Bamburgh Castle ( Crabtree & Crabtree )

Linking the castle's restored medieval curtain wall to a vast 13th-century tower and turret, The Clock Tower has been transformed into a unique apartment that sleeps five.

Neville Tower, meanwhile, set into the cross wall between the East and West Wards, offers views through its mullioned windows of the castle grounds and the North Sea beyond.

Stays from $1,700. Visit crabtreeandcrabtree.com

Peckforton Castle, Cheshire, England

open image in gallery Peckforton Castle was deemed by English Heritage as a building of exceptional interest and importance ( Shane Webber )

open image in gallery Guests can stay in four-poster bedrooms at Peckforton Castle ( Peckforton Castle )

Built in 1851 by politician John Tollemache as a palatial fortified home, Peckforton Castle quickly caught the attention of English Heritage, which deemed it a building of exceptional interest and importance.

The images show that the organization was spot on.

This exquisite castle looks like it's been warped out of a Disney movie.

To add to the fantasyland vibe, entrance is through a portcullis and guests can stay in four-poster bedrooms.

Rooms from $170. Visit peckfortoncastle.co.uk.

Falkensteiner Schlosshotel Velden, Austria

open image in gallery Falkensteiner Schlosshotel Velden offers views of 10-mile-long Lake Wörth ( Falkensteiner Schlosshotel Velden )

Falkensteiner Schlosshotel Velden is a showstopper.

The 16th-century castle hotel boasts beautiful gardens, 105 elegant rooms and suites and views of 10-mile-long Lake Wörth.

Guests have access to a private beach club with a freshwater pool and private access to said lake.

open image in gallery Falkensteiner Schlosshotel Velden has its own marina ( Falkensteiner Schlosshotel Velden )

The hotel has its own marina and guided tours in a V8 motorboat with in-house captain Roberto are available.

And after a hard day's, er, cruising, guests can relax in a 3,600-square-meter spa, which boasts a whirlpool, gemstone steam bath, Finnish sauna, panoramic garden sauna, infrared cabin and a dedicated spa cinema.

Rooms from $444. Visit falkensteiner.com

Schlosshotel Kronberg, near Frankfurt, Germany

open image in gallery Empress Victoria Friedrich's former home — Schlosshotel Kronberg ( Schlosshotel Kronberg )

open image in gallery Schlosshotel Kronberg's gilded interior ( Schlosshotel Kronberg )

Imposing Schlosshotel Kronberg was built in 1893 and was home to Empress Victoria Friedrich.

Today, says Small Luxury Hotels, which offers the property in its portfolio, "guests [are] surrounded by many of the empress's original antiques and paintings".

Stroll the corridors and you'll discover paintings by Rubens, Titian and Gainsborough, along with gilded Venetian mirrors, antique bronzes and stained-glass windows.

And you'll fall asleep beneath chandeliers and amid intricate wallpaper.

Rooms from $200. Visit slh.com

Chateau Otocec, Central Slovenia

open image in gallery Chateau Otocec is situated on an island in Slovenia's Krka River ( Oliver's Travels )

open image in gallery There are 16 rooms at Chateau Otocec, including 'Royal Suites' with river views ( Oliver's Travels )

This enchanting 13th-century chateau, once a home for the Knights of Otocec, is situated on an island in Slovenia's Krka River and blends Gothic Renaissance charm with elegant modern luxury.

There are 16 rooms, including "Royal Suites" with river views, lush gardens and a restaurant featuring fresh ingredients from its organic garden.

Burned down during the Second World War, it has risen from the ashes in style.

From $100,000 a week for 32 people. Visit oliverstravels.com

Kronovall Castle, Skane County, Sweden

open image in gallery Kronovall Castle dates to 1760, but was renovated in the 19th century in the French Baroque style ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Rooms at Kronovall Castle cost from $195 ( Carolina Romare )

Kronovall Castle, an hour's drive from the city of Malmo, dates back to 1760, but was rebuilt in the French Baroque style in the 19th century.

It's hard to disagree that the renovation was an eye-catching one.

A stay here is luxurious, but authentic — much of the castle remains as it was in days gone by, so many of the rooms don't have adjacent bathrooms, although you can book other rooms elsewhere on the estate that do.

Rooms from $195. Visit kronovall.se

Xara Palace, Malta

open image in gallery Xara Palace is the only hotel located in Mdina, Malta's ancient capital ( Nolwenn Pernin )

open image in gallery You’ll live the life of a 17th-century Mediterranean aristocrat at Xara Palace ( Nolwenn Pernin )

Step back in time and live the life of a 17th-century Mediterranean aristocrat with a stay at Xara Palace.

Inside, you'll be in a world of vaulted ceilings, antique stonework and period furnishings.

And outside, the fairytale life continues, as the property is the only hotel located in Mdina, Malta's ancient capital and one of Europe's best-preserved medieval cities.

Rooms from $260. Visit xarapalace.com.

Château d'Urspelt, Luxembourg

open image in gallery Château d'Urspelt is a former Second World War command post ( Château d'Urspelt )

open image in gallery Château d'Urspelt boasts 57 rooms ( Sophie Margue/DGT )

This castle in the heart of the Eislek region, about an hour's drive north of Luxembourg city, dates back to the 18th century and was used as a command post and field hospital during the Second World War.

It lay abandoned following the liberation of Luxembourg until 2005, when entrepreneur Freddy Lodomez set about restoring it to its former glory.

Today, it's a distinguished 57-room hotel with a Nuxe Spa wellness area.

Rooms from $200. Visit chateau-urspelt.lu