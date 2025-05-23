Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Universal Orlando Resort's $6 billion Epic Universe park is finally open after six years of construction, with newly released photos unveiling the five lands that guests can explore.

At the heart of the 750-acre Epic Universe is Celestial Park. From here, guests access The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic; Super Nintendo World; How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk; and Dark Universe.

Celestial Park is home to restaurants, shops, rolling gardens, waterways and pathways, with Universal claiming in a statement that it "puts the 'park' back in 'theme park'".

open image in gallery Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe spans 750 acres ( Universal Orlando Resort )

open image in gallery Celestial Park's Stardust Racers coaster ( Universal Orlando Resort )

open image in gallery Stardust Racers is color-coded, with guests choosing a yellow or green track ( Universal Orlando Resort )

open image in gallery Celestial Park is home to restaurants, shops, rolling gardens, waterways and pathways ( Universal Orlando Resort )

open image in gallery The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic ( Universal Orlando Resort )

There are also three attractions to enjoy — Stardust Racers, a dual-track coaster; Constellation Carousel, a carousel that moves in sync with music; and Astronomica, an interactive wet play area that doubles as a giant compass.

The Harry Potter land is set in 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures' Fantastic Beasts films and the British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter film series.

Universal points out that visitors can "cast dazzling spells throughout the magical streets of wizarding Paris using interactive wands," encounter fantastic beasts at a traveling circus, tuck into a butterbeer crepe at Café L'Air De La Sirène, and explore the "iconic" Ministry of Magic.

open image in gallery The Harry Potter land is set in 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures' Fantastic Beasts films and the British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter film series ( Universal Orlando Resort )

open image in gallery Universal points out that visitors can 'cast dazzling spells throughout the magical streets of wizarding Paris using interactive wands' ( Universal Orlando Resort )

open image in gallery In the Harry Potter land, guests can encounter fantastic beasts at a traveling circus ( Universal Orlando Resort )

open image in gallery Dark Universe is an 'ominous world' ( Universal Orlando Resort )

open image in gallery Guests can journey into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor in Dark Universe. Above, the Burning Blade Tavern ( Universal Orlando Resort )

In Super Nintendo World, featuring Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country, guests can careen through the jungle on a ride inspired by the Donkey Kong video games; eat dishes crafted by Chef Toad in Toadstool Café; and meet and greet Mario, Luigi, Toad and Princess Peach.

They can also use a Power-Up Band to collect digital coins by punching various blocks.

On the Isle of Berk there's a family friendly thrill coaster, Hiccup Wing Gliders, and guests can practise aerobatic maneuvers on dragon-riding trainers.

open image in gallery Family coaster Curse of the Werewolf in Dark Universe ( Universal Orlando Resort )

open image in gallery How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk ( Universal Orlando Resort )

open image in gallery The family friendly thrill coaster Hiccup Wing Gliders in the Isle of Berk land ( Universal Orlando Resort )

open image in gallery One of the dragons on the Isle of Berk ( Universal Orlando Resort )

open image in gallery Guests can meet and greet Mario, Luigi, Toad and Princess Peach in Super Nintendo World ( Universal Orlando Resort )

open image in gallery A children's suite at Helios Grand Hotel ( Universal Orlando Resort )

Dark Universe is an "ominous world" where "stories of unearthly legends like Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein's Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein and more come to life".

Guests can busy themselves here by "journeying deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor"; ride the family coaster Curse of the Werewolf; and become "fashionably monstrous with elaborate face paint and temporary tattoos in Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience".

At the edge of Epic Universe is Universal Helios Grand Hotel, which offers rooms that overlook the park.