Delta's aircraft have changed dramatically across the decades.

And as these vintage pictures show, so have the flight attendant uniforms.

The airline's history begins in 1925 with Huff Daland Dusters, the world's first aerial crop-dusting operation.

In 1928, Huff Daland Dusters was bought out and renamed "Delta Air Service" for the Mississippi Delta region it served.

Flight attendants made their first appearances in the 1940s with Delta's Douglas DC-2 and DC-3 services.

These images show uniforms from that era right through to the modern day, with insight on the designs from the carrier and tailor Robert Taylor-Southall, from tailoring firm Zebel.

The 1940s

Summer uniform

open image in gallery Delta's 1940s summer uniform — 'a playful and novel approach to wartime service dress', says tailor Robert Taylor-Southall ( Delta )

The 1940s summer uniform consisted of a beige jacket and gored skirt, an open-collared blouse in rust, and an oval cap. Shoes were brown and cream spectators.

Robert remarks: "This uniform, with a jauntily placed hat, offers a playful and novel approach to wartime service dress, during a time in which commercial aviation was still in its fledgling stages."

Purser uniform, 1946-1948

open image in gallery Male pursers worked with female flight attendants as a team of two onboard Delta’s DC-4s in the 1940s ( Delta )

Male pursers in maritime uniforms, purchased from Army & Navy Stores, briefly appeared post-war, reveals Delta, between March 1946 and summer 1948.

The carrier remarks that each purser worked with a female flight attendant as a team of two onboard the DC-4, which at the time was a new four-engine, 44-seat aircraft.

Winter, 1947-1949

open image in gallery Above is a Delta flight attendant in a 1940s winter navy jacket ( Delta )

"Military styling continued for winter," reveals Delta, "with navy jacket, gored skirt, overseas cap and pumps."

Jackets were fastened with brass buttons and white blouses had a jewel neckline.

1950s summer

Summers in the 1950s saw Delta flight attendants sporting light-blue collarless jackets, light-blue skirts, white V-neck blouses, and light-blue caps by Mae Hanauer of New York, with navy-and-white stiletto spectator pumps finishing the look.

open image in gallery This uniform was introduced in 1953 after Delta acquired its first international flights — to the Caribbean and Caracas, Venezuela ( Delta )

Delta reveals that this uniform was introduced in 1953 after it acquired its first international flights — to the Caribbean and Caracas, Venezuela — from a merger with Chicago and Southern Air Lines.

It remarks: "This 'tropical weight uniform' was worn year-round on international flights."

Robert describes the uniform as "an evolution of the 1940's outfit", adding: "Still sporting a stewardess hat that would go on to become a mainstay in aviation, this powder-blue ensemble had a more feminine cut and was complete with a blouse that reflected the departure from military dress and the welcoming of a more stylised approach to the classic uniform."

1960s winter red

open image in gallery 'Vibrant colours and glamourous touches' arrived for the 1960s winter uniform ( Delta )

This 1960s uniform was designed by Harry Gilbert of Lady Simpson and included a set of two A-line wool dresses in red and black.

A short double-breasted black jacket converted the black dress into a suit, and a red topcoat and raincoat, black kid gloves, alligator print pumps or boots, and handbag, finished the look, explains Delta.

Robert says: "With vibrant colours and glamorous touches, this outfit reflected the 1960s' luxurious approach to aviation, creating a chic and stylish silhouette that reflected the period's growing individualism and stylistic choices. I particularly love the double-breasted coat — beautifully structured, yet quirky, playful and endearing."

1960s winter beige

open image in gallery Above is Delta's first 'Jet Age' uniform ( Delta )

Delta describes the 1960s winter beige ensemble as its first Jet Age uniform.

It was designed by eight-time Academy Award winner Edith Head, featuring a shirtwaist dress of honey-beige wool, a leather belt and "jet flame" orange ascot.

The uniform, comments Delta, was paired with a Chanel-inspired jacket featuring fabric-covered buttons and three-quarter-length sleeves and a hat designed by Mae Hanauer of New York.

Robert describes the uniform as "utilitarian yet refined".

1970s

open image in gallery Delta adopted a ‘business-first approach’ with its uniforms in the 1970s ( Delta )

The year 1973 saw the arrival of male flight attendants on Delta jets, and they sported a wrinkle-free, double-knit polyester navy suit jacket and gray pants with a red/white/blue striped tie by Fashionaire Division of Hart Schaffner & Marx.

Robert notes the "change of pace", adding: "[This is] a more business-first approach, with the classically 70s wide lapels and garish striped tie, and a badge emblemed on the chest. It is an outfit built to be iconic — recognisable everywhere you go."

1980s

open image in gallery Tailor Robert Taylor-Southall describes the flight attendants in this image as having a 'quintessentially 80s' look ( Delta )

Delta boasts that this uniform, its "longest-lived", was a "classic" when it was introduced in 1983.

Designed by Van Lupu for Omniform, it consisted of a suit made from tropical wool in navy blue.

Robert describes the flight attendants in this image as having a "quintessentially 80s" look, with "oversized scarves, voluminous hair and gleaming smiles".

1990s

open image in gallery Delta's 1990s uniform reflected a time when 'flying meant business' ( Delta )

Delta says that the 1990s uniform became an "easy-to-wear favorite".

Robert remarks: "A further refinement of the blue blazer trend, these outfits were sharply tailored and reintroduced the classic double-breasted blazer, something not seen since the 60s.

"With matching red accents and striking ties, these coordinated choices pointed to a time when the corporate world was booming, and flying meant business."

2000s

open image in gallery In the 2000s came a 'refined look for a modern age' ( Delta )

The 2000s saw Delta flight attendants roaming the cabins in midnight-blue uniforms designed by Richard Tyler.

Delta describes the collection as featuring "iconic red dresses with cinched waists", and "jackets with molded shoulders, torso-lengthening silhouettes and subtle stripes arranged in triangular shapes".

Robert says they were a "refined look for a modern age", noting the "bold tie", "strikingly cuffed blouse" and a "striking red utility belted dress tying beautifully into the tailoring accents".

2010s

open image in gallery Robert says that the hues for Delta's current flight attendant uniform are 'luxurious' ( Delta )

Behold Delta's current crew-look in purple and graphite gray, by New York City fashion designer Zac Posen.

Robert is impressed, remarking: "This is a big rebrand, moving away from the striking blue to a far more luxurious plum and purple combination for the women.

"[For the men] it's an interesting sartorial twist on the classic suit, with a lapel-less jacket accented with what looks to be silk, and a lapeled waistcoat.

"They have leaned heavily on sophisticated tailoring for a time where branding and detail are everything."