United Airlines announces debut for Elon Musk’s ‘game-changing’ in-flight Starlink Wi-Fi system

Starlink-powered Wi-Fi will debut with United Airlines next Thursday, May 15, the carrier has announced.

Elon Musk's system is being rolled out across United's regional United Express jets before being fitted to all the carrier's long-haul planes.

Other airlines installing Starlink systems include Qatar Airways, Air France, Hawaiian Airlines and airBaltic.

United claimed that Starlink will unlock "an incredible onboard experience for customers".

Those logging on will experience Wi-Fi speeds of up to 250 megabits per second (Mbps), meaning that movies and TV shows can be screened on multiple devices.

open image in gallery Those logging on to United's Starlink will experience Wi-Fi speeds of up to 250 megabits per second (Mbps) ( United Airlines )

What's more, United explained, weather on the ground doesn't hinder connectivity, thanks to "laser link" technology that enables the satellites in the system to communicate with each other and the ground in all conditions.

Currently, even regular Wi-Fi is not universally available on flights - and connectivity can disappear altogether when planes cross remote regions and oceans.

It can be pricey, too.

For example, American charges up to $60 for monthly subscriptions and from $10 per flight.

United said that it expects to have its entire two-cabin regional fleet outfitted with Starlink by the end of the year.

It said: "This gate-to-gate connectivity will enable experiences in the sky at scale that no other major U.S. airline provides, on seatback screens and personal devices simultaneously."

United's VP of Digital Technology, Grant Milstead, said: "Our ability to roll-out this innovative service with unprecedented speed and scale is a direct result of the advanced equipment, technology and team of experts at United.

"Starlink has been a terrific partner — our combined spirit of innovation and collaboration will enable us to hit our goal of more than 300 regional aircraft installations before the end of this year."

Starlink access will be free for all MileagePlus customers and include "game-changing" inflight entertainment experiences like streaming services, shopping, gaming "and more".

If you don’t sign up for a MileagePlus account, then you won’t have access to any Wi-Fi, as during the Starlink install, the old Wi-Fi system is taken out.