President Joe Biden said that the United States has evacuated 13,000 people from Afghanistan since 14 August and pledged to get every single American.

Mr Biden called it one of the largest and most difficult airlifts in the history of the United States.

“Any American who wants to come home we will get you home,” he said.

The president said the number included not just American citizens and permanent residents, but also their families; as well as applicants for special immigration visas like translators and interpreters and their families; women leaders; and journalists.

“We're going to do everything, everything that we can to provide safe evacuation for our Afghan allies, partners, and Afghans who might be targeted because of their association with the United States,” he said.

In particular, the president said thanks to coordination with The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, all 204 of their employees were evacuated.

“We’ve established the flow of flights and we’ve increased the number of people moving out of the country,” he said.

But when Mr Biden was asked whether he send US troops into Kabul to evacuate Americans who haven’t been able to get to Hamid Karzai International Airport safely, he said there was no indication that anyone has been unable to get to Kabul through the airport.

“We’ve made an agreement with the Taliban thus far, they’ve allowed them to go through, it’s in their interest for them to go through,” he said. “So we know of no circumstance where American citizens carrying an American passport are trying to get through to the airport, but we will do whatever needs to be done to see to it that they get to the airport.”