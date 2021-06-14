Fans get first look at Anne Robinson as new host of Countdown

A first look at Anne Robinson as the new host of Countdown has been released.

The former Weakest Link presenter is taking over from Nick Hewer to become the first female host of Channel 4’s longest running series.

The 76-year-old will join mathematician Rachel Riley and wordsmith Suzie Dent to become “The Three Ladies of Countdown”.

Robinson will host her first episode on Monday, 28 June.

Speaking about her new co-presenter, Riley said: “It’s been really fun watching Anne very quickly find her feet in the Countdown studio and seeing the contestants in the new groove with her.”

She added that the notoriously brutal host is “not shy of asking them funny questions”.

Dent – who previously worked with her when she appeared as an English language expert on another of Robinson’s shows called Test the Nation – echoed Riley’s excitement.

“I’m so pleased to be able to work with Anne again,” she said, commending Robinson for her “flair and wit”.

Robinson is due to take over the reins from Hewer after he announced in December that he would be leaving the game show.

Hewer, a former star of The Apprentice, had hosted the series for a decade.

Robinson’s appointment was announced on the Channel 4 chat show Steph’s Packed Lunch a few months later in February.

Recently, Robinson admitted that her scathing insults on The Weakest Link would be unlikely to air today.

Countdown airs on weekdays at 2.10pm.