Crufts winner Waffle’s ‘Best in Show’ parade goes horribly wrong
Crufts has kept dog lovers entertained over the past few day, and adorable toy poodle Waffle has become a bit of an icon after his wee-ly memorable performance.
Accompanied by his owner, Tom Isherwood, Waffle was taking a lap of victory after taking the coveted grand prize for the Utility category.
Having just won at the prestigious Birmingham-based competition, Waffle thought it’d be the perfect time to mark his territory, and was filmed cocking his leg and taking a wee during his Best in Show parade.
