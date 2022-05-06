Watch live as Biden meets with manufacturers in Ohio
President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio to meet with local manufacturers ahead of a big announcement for American production chain.
During his visit at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, the president is set to announce that five major US manufacturers have made commitments to boost their reliance on small and medium American firms for 3D printing.
The White House already anticipated that GE Aviation, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Siemens Energy have agreed to take part in the program.
