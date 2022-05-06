Tears, sex scenes and James Franco: Depp v Heard trial continues
We entered the fourth week of the Depp v Heard trial, as actress Amber Heard took the stand to tell the court her side of the story.
She talked extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp and detailed alleged physical fights, including an alleged sexual assault on Heard during a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia in 2015.
She also testified that his jealousy forced her to give up several roles and career opportunity and in one case he even accused her of having an affair with actor and director James Franco.
