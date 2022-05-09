Watch live as Putin attends Russia's annual WWII victory parade

President Vladimir Putin attends Russia’s annual World War Two victory parade, a patriotic display of the country’s military power amid the Ukraine conflict.

Victory Day (9 May) celebrates Russia’s victory in World War Two, but rehearsals have seen chilling parallels from the Ukraine invasion, including MiG-29 fighters in the formation of a pro-Russian “Z” symbol flying over Moscow.

Signs of support for the military have grown across the country since Feb. 24, with the letter “Z” appearing on billboards and signs in the streets and subways.