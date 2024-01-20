Can first-time buyers be bought with a ‘99 per cent mortgage’?

Could Jeremy Hunt have found the Tories a magic spell powerful enough to save their skins?

Today, the Independent reveals the Chancellor is considering guaranteeing 99 per cent mortgages to help young people get on to the property ladder.

This is to all intents and purposes a reheated version of the Help to Buy scheme, of which there have been several versions over the years with several names attached to them. Common to all of them, however, is that they have attempted to tackle the biggest hurdle preventing younger people from getting onto the property ladder: finding the cash for a deposit.