Behind the curtain: The lurid fun of an ‘adults only’ pantomime
Poet and artist Frieda Hughes is shocked and dazzled by what she sees on stage
THE NAUGHTY PANTOMIME
It was adults only at The Kenton in Henley-on-Thames:
Halfway through Sleeping With Beauty a pale and ghostly
Seven-foot inflated phallus stepped onto the stage,
Air-filled testicles bouncing against the footsteps of its inner man
As he was followed by two more, the balls of one deflating
And dragging on the floor, to the hysterical observations
Of an enthusiastic audience. Was Prince Charming
Really sleeping with Beauty? Or with the rest of the cast?
As I write this down, I realise our confusion was because
The sexes were exchanged and nothing as it seemed
Was meant to last, except our laughter and the bright green dildo
In the gift bag on the theatre shelf, put there for safety and effect
By an actor acting as a spellbound elf. Maleficent,
In his skin-tight black with glittering horns, untied the story’s end
With menacing grace and a crimson smile so wide
It cracked the layers of chalk upon his face from side to side.
When Princess Rose broke into song like a hyper-sexed canary
The expressions of astonishment on the faces of my friends
Were just as entertaining as the fat moustachioed queen,
And the sparkling pink rhetoric of the pantomime fairy.
