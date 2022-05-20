This list was suggested by David Wilcock, after he read the obituary of Rear Admiral Richard Cobbold, who suffered from serious seasickness, but said it was a badge of honour because Admiral Nelson did too.

1. Horatio Nelson. Seasick admiral. “I am ill every time it blows hard and nothing but my enthusiastic love for the profession keeps me one hour at sea,” he wrote. Mike Whitesman said his father served in the Royal Navy for 24 years: “He was scared of the sea; he said it made him a good sailor as he made damn sure he didn’t go in it.”

2. Ed Balls. Politician who overcame a stammer. As did Demosthenes, Winston Churchill, Aneurin Bevan and Joe Biden. Thanks to Allan Holloway and Thomas Penny.

3. Henry Cooper. Boxer who suffered from bleeding diathesis – a tendency to bleed or bruise easily. Another from Allan Holloway.

4. Joseph Acaba. Nasa astronaut who is afraid of heights. From David Wilcock. Alan Shepard, the second person in space in 1961, was grounded by an inner-ear disease that caused dizziness, but it was fixed by surgery and he walked on the Moon in 1971. Thanks to Sean Stevenson.

5. Tiger Pataudi. Captain of the Indian cricket team who damaged an eye in a car crash at the age of 20 – so he saw two balls not one. “I hit the nearest one,” he told anyone boring enough to ask. Nominated by Francis Elliott.

6. Clint Eastwood. Star of sundry westerns who is allergic to horses (as well as to cats and dogs). Thanks to Joe Twyman and Richard Sugar.

7. Evelyn Glennie. Renowned percussionist who has been deaf since the age of 12. Nominated by DonBrownLondon, John Peters and Cripipper21.

8. Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath. Lost the tips of two fingers in a factory accident aged 17 and was told he would never play guitar again. He was inspired to try by the example of Django Reinhardt, jazz guitarist, who lost two fingers to fire, also at the age of 17. Nominations from P D Anderson and Robert Wright.

9. A A Gill was dyslexic, but he could read his own writing and dictated his articles to copytakers at The Sunday Times. Thanks to John Peters.

10. Lawrence Rowe. West Indian cricketer who suffered from hay fever. As did Norman Stewart “Mandy” Mitchell-Innes, Somerset and England cricketer. Lleyton Hewitt won Wimbledon despite being allergic to grass. Ian Poulter, Jesper Parnevik and Jill McGill are among several golfers who also suffer. Nominations from David Gauke, Allan Holloway, Peter Briffa, Nick Clayton and Robert Eichel.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

I didn’t accept Ludwig van Beethoven, who became deaf gradually, although he composed the Ninth Symphony when he could hear only low notes and sudden loud noises. (Thanks to Allan Holloway, Dean Bullen, Tom Peck and Simon Goldstone.) Nor did I find room for Boris Johnson, who became prime minister despite an inability to tell the truth (said Martin Payne), or “most of his ministers”, who managed to serve in government despite a complete lack of empathy (according to London Titan). Nor was I convinced by the theory that Vincent Van Gogh was colour-blind.

Next week: Journeys across the political spectrum, such as Tony Benn one way and Oswald Mosley the other.

Coming soon: Surprisingly recently invented foods, such as ciabatta, invented in 1982 to resist the invasion of the French baguette.

Your suggestions please, and ideas for future Top 10s, to me on Twitter, or by email to top10@independent.co.uk