Exactly one year ago the world watched in horror as the harrowing scenes of the chaotic evacuation from Kabul airport which followed the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan were broadcast by the world’s media.

Since then, the attention of the world has shifted, understandably, to the devastating events emerging from the war in Ukraine. The people of Afghanistan know well the consequences of sustained conflict, insecurity and displacement, and we stand in solidarity with people of Ukraine.

However, for many millions of men, women and children in Afghanistan, the humanitarian emergency, to which the world responded so generously last year, has not gone away and is only set to worsen as we move towards another harsh Afghan winter.

In the last 12 months, there has been very little relief from the severe financial sanctions put in place by the international community in response to the Taliban takeover. Central bank reserves remain frozen and long-term development assistance largely suspended. As a result, the banking system has collapsed, the economy has shrunk by almost 30 per cent, many government employees have gone unpaid for months, and unemployment has soared. In addition to which, the country is in the grip of a second year of severe drought which has had a devastating effect on food production.

Communities across Afghanistan have shown incredible resilience in the face of severe hunger, mounting debt and massive unemployment, but coping mechanisms within families and communities are stretched to breaking point. This very special Afghan resilience, alongside a huge programme of humanitarian assistance from the UN and a small group of NGOs, helped to avoid mass starvation over the last winter.

But all of this support is no substitute for a functioning economy and long-term development assistance. The continuing drought and economic collapse mean the prospects of famine and starvation this coming winter are very real. I have worked for the British humanitarian and development organisation Afghanaid for over 18 years, and the impossible choices families are being forced to make in order to survive are beyond anything I have ever seen.

Afghanaid has been working in Afghanistan since 1983, so has a strong history of adapting to changes in government, conflict and economic instability. Even so, against the very grim backdrop of the last 12 months, continuing to deliver our vital work has been no mean feat for our teams. We were able to quickly negotiate the reopening of our offices, the return to work of both men and, importantly, women, without whom it is impossible for an organisation such as Afghanaid to properly function.

Thanks to the generosity of supporters in the UK and globally, we have been able to support over 1.2 million people in some of the most hard-to-reach areas of Afghanistan with emergency assistance. This has involved delivering food, providing direct cash assistance, helping families find safe shelter and access basic necessities such as stoves and blankets to cook and keep warm through the freezing winter months. This support has reduced hardship and saved lives.

Afghanaid continues to call for a greater injection of both humanitarian and longer-term development funding from the international community, which is urgently needed to help address the near-universal poverty that is now a reality across Afghanistan. Continued humanitarian support is vital to meet the needs of Afghan families now and through the coming winter.

It is estimated that 92 per cent of the population currently do not have enough to eat. This figure rises to 100 per cent among female headed households, with as many as 1.1 million children under the age of five likely facing malnutrition this year.

However, the longer-term solution has to be an easing of sanctions and measures to restart the economy. Sanctions are having a devastating effect on the lives of ordinary Afghans, driving millions into poverty and food insecurity, from which it will take years to recover. Western governments need to find more constructive ways to engage with Afghanistan.

In order to provide direct support to women in rural Afghanistan, Afghanaid are running a campaign and fundraising appeal called By Her Side. Until 30 September, this is supported by matched funding from the UK government’s Aid Match scheme. With generous donations from the British public, we hope to reach thousands more women in vulnerable conditions, reducing their food insecurity and transforming the lives of their families by releasing their untapped potential.

Funding like this is a vital starting point, but all the people of Afghanistan require further urgent support from the international community.

Abdul Rahman Tariq is director of programme implementation and quality at Afghanaid. Donate to Afghanaid’s By Her Side appeal to have your donation matched by the UK government