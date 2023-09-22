Heroes have a habit of getting themselves into trouble, and their tendency to brave impetuosity is a reason why. Tobias Ellwood, MP for Bournemouth East for the best part of 20 years, and the chair, until a week ago, of the parliamentary Defence Select Committee, is one such hero.

He was propelled to public attention on 22 March 2017, after rushing to the aid of PC Keith Palmer, who had been stabbed in an attack at the gates of parliament. A former soldier, Ellwood gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and CPR to Palmer, but was unable to save the police officer’s life. Footage of the MP’s desperate efforts, and his bloodied face, led the news and he received widespread acclaim for his courage, not least because his immediate response put his own life in danger.

Acting – or speaking – first and thinking afterwards, however, has its downsides. It has landed him in hot water before, which may help to explain why he has never made it beyond junior minister. Three years ago, however, at his second attempt, he was elected chair of the Commons Defence Committee – a job that was perhaps a better match for his undoubted strengths than a cabinet post. Here he became a doughty – and eloquent – advocate of the UK’s military support for Ukraine, while insisting at times (in my view, I have to admit, recklessly) that it should go a lot further and faster than it has.