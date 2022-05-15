I’m going to make a few statements that will seem completely unrelated: My grandfather built our house with his own hands. The village I’m from is 15 per cent Airbnb. In a loch just outside of my village, there’s a kelpie.

I’m not playing a (very easy) game of two truths and a lie, all these things are true in their own way, and they are, in fact, all related. Things are changing in the Highlands and islands of Scotland and the effects are so far reaching that even my tiny village in the Outer Hebrides hasn’t gone untouched.

During the first peak of the pandemic, working from home became a necessity. I’m loath to say that anything good came out of the pandemic because revelling in the benefits trivialises the terrible losses so many of us have suffered, but the normalisation of working from home has, for some, been life-changing.

For some people it’s not practical, which is why hybrid models are so vital, but it is a more accessible working model for many. It opens up new possibilities when it comes to people with caring responsibilities, child care needs, disabilities, or even just a difficult commute. It has the potential to reduce pollution as more people opt to leave the car at home and work from their living room, and it might also finally offer a solution to the skyrocketing costs of living in urban centres of commerce.

If houses in London, or within a workable commute of London, are no longer essential, then perhaps the property market can finally start to settle down. Now you can work in London but live, for example, in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland.

Ah, there’s the rub. The Highlands and islands of Scotland are idyllic. I can’t blame anyone for wanting to live there because that would make me a hypocrite. But where once houses on the islands were priced within a range that meant young people who grew up there could potentially get a mortgage, the sudden introduction of interest from those parties no longer tethered to London – parties generally capable of making far higher offers – means that house values are creeping up, and the likelihood of a 20-year-old from Lewis getting to stay on the island they grew up on is creeping down.

If young people can’t afford to buy a house where they grew up, then they’ll have no choice but to move away, particularly in villages like mine where renting isn’t an option. If everyone moves away when they reach their 20s, then what you’re left with is an ageing population, and a culture slowly evaporating.

My grandfather, having lived and worked on the island his whole life, built a home for his family. He placed the stones we still live safely sheltered by. Were he to have tried that now, his salary from working as a headmaster wouldn’t have been enough to pay for the land, let alone the materials.

Even more galling is the houses that disappear from the market because they’ve been bought specifically to become Airbnbs. As the popularity of Scotland as a place to work in rural, windswept and peaceful surroundings increases, so too does the popularity of remote areas in Scotland as holiday spots.

Much as I can see the good of decentralising places of work in some circumstances, I’m also quite happy to acknowledge the benefits of tourism to an economy. But when tourism is used as the excuse to buy up houses in tiny rural villages by people who can price local young people out of the bidding with ease, it becomes an exercise in decimating communities and creating ghost towns.

An Airbnb in the Outer Hebrides can earn £5,000 a week, so it’s big business. I began this article by saying my village is 15 per cent Airbnb. It’s true. We have 26 houses and 4 of them are Airbnbs. To be scrupulously fair though, these properties are still owned by people from the village and they’re following all the rules that people ought to when putting their house on Airbnb. Essentially, they live in the house themselves the majority of the time.

But even as villagers are putting their houses on the app correctly, whispers have begun about people from the south of England eyeing up patches of land to build new, luxury, self-catering accommodations in our tiny village that will pay for themselves in a few years and will change our way of life forever.

My village continues to be the kind of place where no one locks their doors, because everyone knows everyone else. With an ever-changing cast of visitors appearing each week, that trust will at least be eroded if not disappear entirely. But that won’t be the only thing.

Many in the Highlands and islands speak Scottish Gàidhlig, which I’m sure you already know. What you might never have considered is that within that language, there are many dialects. A Lewis Gàidhlig speaker is as distinct from a mainland Gàidhlig speaker as a Geordie is from a Londoner. Our Gàidhlig isn’t taught in schools, so if speakers of Lewis Gàidhlig are scattered to the winds by unaffordable house prices, or their villages are made home to so many people without Gàidhlig that they find themselves always speaking English, then our language, our specific dialect of Gàidhlig, could easily vanish in a generation. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

More than that, there’s our kelpie.

Every child that’s ever grown up in my village knows that the Loch of the Sea Horse has a kelpie in it. We’re told the story to scare us to bed from the moment we’re old enough to argue that we’re not sleepy. We know about the fairy wisps called teine biorach that haunt the Field of Blood, we know about the elves that try to lure bad children away at the Hill of the Stranger.

None of these stories are written down, but they are a rich part of the spoken word folklore of our village, and a million villages like ours across Scotland will have stories of their own.

I’ve made it my personal mission to protect these stories, and to tell them in such a way that they might survive a little longer. In my BBC Radio 4 play The Knock Of The Bean-Sìth, broadcast later this year, I retell a myth many may be aware of, banshees, but with the nuance that exists only in my village and has never been near a Wikipedia article.

In my novel The Tick And The Tock of The Crocodile Clock, I tell a story in which the protagonists are two young Scottish girls in their early 20s struggling with the impossible task of hitting milestones that previous generations took for granted, in a world where the young can work their lives away and yet still be unable to afford a home.

Even so, there’s little I, or anyone, can do in the face of marching, unchecked homogenisation. If our stories die, and our language dies, then the kelpies, fairies and elves die too. Looking to the future, it’s far too easy to see a time when the people left in my village think the Loch of the Seahorse is just a loch, the Field of Blood just a field, the Hill of the Stranger just a hill, and the house my grandfather built with his own hands to shelter his family just an investment opportunity.

Kenny Boyle is an award-winning writer and actor. His debut novel The Tick And The Tock of The Crocodile Clock is available now