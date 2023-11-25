A viral Tiktok has exposed yet another way in which disabled passengers are mistreated at airports – and this time it’s a scandal that’s usually hidden, even to victims.

In the clip, some poor traveller’s wheelchair is thrown down a chute at a US airport. It careens its way down towards the tarmac, picking up speed until it crashes into a barrier at the bottom before launching into a brief end-over-end flight before coming to a halt.

A baggage handler, unaware he is being filmed, simply dumps the battered equipment – which, let us remember, serves as someone’s legs – onto a cart.