So, what is the correct way to refer to the eighth letter of the alphabet? Aitch? Or haitch?

This key controversy of the age has been raised this week by Amol Rajan, the personable south Londoner who hosts Radio 4’s Today programme, BBC TV’s University Challenge and former editor of The Independent.

Rajan wrote, having ended his first year of quizzing Britain’s cleverest students, that one of the things he has learned is the “correct” way to say “H”.