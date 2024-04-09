The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Why I really ’ate ‘Haitch’ – but not for the reason Amol Rajan thinks…
Your starter for 10: what is the correct way to pronounce the letter H? Your answer may reveal more about you than you might think, writes Jonathan Margolis
So, what is the correct way to refer to the eighth letter of the alphabet? Aitch? Or haitch?
This key controversy of the age has been raised this week by Amol Rajan, the personable south Londoner who hosts Radio 4’s Today programme, BBC TV’s University Challenge and former editor of The Independent.
Rajan wrote, having ended his first year of quizzing Britain’s cleverest students, that one of the things he has learned is the “correct” way to say “H”.
