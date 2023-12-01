Standing in my kitchen, Alistair Darling told me why he had to bail out the banks during the 2008 financial crisis: they were two hours away from running out of money and switching off their cashpoint machines.

I was stunned. A couple of days after our boozy dinner with our wives, I asked the former chancellor for an interview. He agreed and confirmed his revelation.

"I could hardly say no to you, could I?" he told me later, referring to the dinner, admitting his publisher "wasn’t best pleased" because this was going to be a key disclosure in his forthcoming memoirs.