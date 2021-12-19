If Carrie Bradshaw were instructed to write a review of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, I imagine she’d sit down at her desk, inhale one puff of her cigarette and begin her article by pondering: can a TV show centred around female agency ever work in this current climate? Well, maybe not 2021 Carrie, who’s more concerned with building up her Instagram following. But make no mistake about it, the current climate I’m referring to is one that silences and ostracises outspoken women who dare to question issues relating to their sex.

The creators seem to be embarrassed of the well established female trio and its winning formula. Writer and showrunner Michael Patrick King may as well have renamed the series: “Three Karens on a Personal Journey”. At times it feels like the show is cleverly seeking to discuss something very important; female middle-aged alienation. As 50-something women, they’ve never looked so anxious, unsure and out-of-place with their surroundings. But as the episodes progress it appears to be a lesson (or rather lecture) in atonement for the characters and audience alike.

Placing it in the genre of comedy is an overreach. The latest addition to the crew Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) mentions quite often that she’s a comedian to remind the audience, or maybe herself, (that much is unclear).

Mr Big (Chris Noth) has been killed off, but at least he’s been safely laid to rest and spared the excruciating rebirth plot-line which the rest are being forced to endure (of course, his character could always be sentenced to shame beyond the grave as the series continues). Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) must recompense for the earlier show’s shortcomings whereby each are set a specific area of past failure to unpack.

Granted, Miranda is given a little more work to do than the others. She must make amends for the show’s lack of racial diversity and penchant for habitual cocktail drinking by becoming both alcohol dependent and a blundering fool when in the presence of anyone who isn’t white. As Karen-in-chief she has been transformed into a seemingly uptight wreck of a woman who has difficulty with pronouns and interacting with anyone who isn’t a mirror image of herself.

Carrie must cast aside her sexual boundaries and commit to “finding her pussy” (whatever that means), whilst Charlotte’s acceptance levels are put under the microscope when her daughter Rose comes out as gender-non-conforming. Of course, some of these are admirable topics to discuss (looking back, the show was definitely too white) but inclusivity needn’t go hand-in-hand with character assassination and downright humiliation.

Interestingly, the show fails to mention the elephant in the room; namely, the #MeToo movement. Here are three women who have gone through much of their lives having casual sex with strangers but appear to have swerved any form of sexual violence or coercion along the way. For a show about and made for women you’d think that might be an important talking point. Not least because a recent survey found that nearly half of women living in New York State said they’ve been victims of sexual harassment. This is made all the more pertinent as cast member Chris Noth is currently facing historical rape allegations by a growing number of women.

The show’s most shocking and uncomfortable moment is during a podcast recording in which Che is cast as the producer and Carrie’s boss. The male guest asks: “Why don’t you see women jerking it on the subway?” This makes Carrie awkwardly giggle, but a reasonable and self-respecting woman might simply answer; because it’s illegal and nobody of sane mind would want to. The line of interrogation continues with: “Have you ever masturbated in a public place?” To which she replies “no”. Afterward she’s given a friendly telling off and tactful threat that if she fails to “step out of her box” (code for comply) trolls will name her “the uptight cisgender female married lady”.

Perhaps during this exchange the writers are attempting to address how sex is losing its intimacy and is instead becoming progressively performative, but it could also be another stick to embarrass and punish middle-aged women for having the audacity to set personal boundaries.

Kim Cattrall was right to stay well away from this reboot. At least Samantha’s pride has been left intact. I hope whatever she’s doing in London she’s having a ball living fabulously and purposefully. No wonder she’s refusing to answer their calls. Like she once famously said: “I love you, but I love me more”. A woman who displays this sort of temerity to put herself first would never fit in with this modern reimagining of Sex and the City.

Let this be a lesson to the writers of Frasier, stick to what you’re good at. Life is far too earnest and dull already without Niles meticulously unravelling his identity before our very eyes. Yes, we want to see diversity and representation, but no, we don’t need a sombre weekly lecture courtesy of Sky Comedy/HBO Max.

I’m not sure who And Just Like That is made for, but it certainly isn’t its fans. Of course, I will continue to tune into my weekly re-education programme, but out of duty and habit instead of excitement. It would seem that women’s voices are no longer an important addition to culture. In fact, we’re a nuisance. It’s a wonder the creators didn’t give them all a strenuous exercise regime on the Peloton machine and have done with it. Let’s hope it gets better - I won’t hold my breath.