We’re going to revolutionise workplace support for menopausal women

For the first time as deputy prime minister, I’m delighted to be playing my part in celebrating International Women’s Day. It’s an incredible privilege to be in this position, and I’ve certainly not arrived here on my own. Many people – men and women – have supported me along the way. In turn, that is a big thing for me: giving women the space and support to empower them to seize opportunities, like that promotion or new job, that so often feel out of reach.

It’s also about women in positions of power standing up to change the systems, structures and outdated attitudes that are still holding all women back. We have made remarkable strides, often against the odds, to make a difference over the hundred years or so since International Women’s Day was first marked in 1911. This global celebration of women’s achievements originated with Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland coming together to fight for fairer pay and working conditions and to win the vote. In 1921, the date was settled on 8 March to honour Russian women whose strike for “bread and peace” on that day in 1917 led to the Russian Revolution.

I see it as vital to make work pay part of this proud tradition. That is why this government will deliver the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation as part of Labour’s Plan for Change, to drive growth that will benefit women across the country.

‘Removing these barriers will mean that fewer women will feel the need to leave the workforce. More women in the workforce means stronger economic growth’ ( Getty Images )

This plan will make workplaces more family-friendly: flexible working, shared parental leave and paternity leave rights will be available from day one. This will put structures in place so that women have more opportunities in the workplace, no matter where they are in their careers. This includes help for pregnant women and new mothers.

We’re taking action to provide better workplace support to women going through menopause, requiring large employers to produce equality action plans setting out how they will support their employees. We'll also be publishing guidance to help smaller employers take better steps for staff going through the menopause, like better uniform to help with hot flushes, flexible working and recording menopause-related leave and absence.

We’re also taking steps to close the gender pay gap, including through our increases to the national minimum wage.

Removing these barriers will mean that fewer women will feel the need to leave the workforce. It will also widen women’s options and increase living standards. More women in the workforce means stronger economic growth. All of this adds up to not just a new deal for working people, but, crucially, a new deal for working women.

I know it’s not just about changing laws. We need a cultural change. I take my responsibilities to this next generation very seriously, as do my colleagues in government. All women in politics must have a certain resilience these days, given the scrutiny we face.

But the most important thing is what Labour brings to the table. People have put their faith in us to get our country back on its feet. We’ll do that by making sure that everyone can contribute to and benefit from our shared success. That means empowering women and girls to fully unlock their potential, in all areas of their lives. Doing so will make us a stronger, fairer and more prosperous country.

That really is something worth striving for and celebrating.