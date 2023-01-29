Feeling ‘emotionally numb’? There could be a reason for that

One of many symptoms experienced by people who suffer from depression is emotional blunting. This is where both positive and negative emotions are dulled so people don’t feel the full range of emotions that those without depression experience in daily life.

This may sound trivial, but the impact can be serious – particularly for close relationships with family or a partner. Imagine not being able to feel the positive effects of being with friends and family, as the rewarding chemicals released by the brain involved in reinforcing this type of interaction are significantly reduced.

Up until now, the difficulty has been discerning if the cause of this emotional blunting is triggered by depression, or the antidepressant medication prescribed to treat the mental health problem.