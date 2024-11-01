Artificial intelligence… and they call it progress!
This week, poet and artist Frieda Hughes has a chilling run-in with an AI bot that was deceptively human…
PROGRESS
I stare at the online questionnaire; it asks if I’d comply
And allow my work to educate AI.
If only my answer could shore up the wall of protest
And keep art elsewhere. But minds are made up.
We will become obsolete; our efforts absorbed.
AI will suck up our words and images
And ingest our music. It will rifle through
The products of our thoughts and feelings, of our energy,
To fill the infinity of its endless belly until we are drained like lakes,
But not understood by the machinery that has just eliminated
Any need for our perpetuation. Its facsimile of our mental activity
Will simply replace us, better and more faultless than before,
And less argumentative – without conscience.
The human experience behind our every decision will be
Eliminated as unnecessary. The illogical mind and the curiosity of self
Will have no place in the sanitised bunker of artificial brain
In which we will struggle for air, until despondency
Obliterates the outlines of our own existence.
There are not enough human beings who can make a difference
To overcome those who would replace the essential ‘us’.