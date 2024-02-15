Art is always political – so why are we punishing artists who speak out about Gaza?
We should all be worried about Arts Council England’s decision to scrutinise – and punish – creators who incur ‘reputational risk’ with political statements, writes poet Anthony Anaxagorou. To put deliberate restrictions on artists, cultural workers, charities and organisations is a low and fearful act of censorship
It was reported on Tuesday that Arts Council England, the main funding body for the arts and culture sector, had in late January updated its official relationship framework for NPOs (National Portfolio Organisations), to include a warning against making political statements.
That means the potential scrutiny of not just organisations, but of individuals associated with them – artists and creators, in other words.
In making personal statements or political actions, ACE warned that organisations – along with the Arts Council itself – would be put at “reputational risk” and that it could affect funding.
