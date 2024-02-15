Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

Art is always political – so why are we punishing artists who speak out about Gaza?

We should all be worried about Arts Council England’s decision to scrutinise – and punish – creators who incur ‘reputational risk’ with political statements, writes poet Anthony Anaxagorou. To put deliberate restrictions on artists, cultural workers, charities and organisations is a low and fearful act of censorship

Thursday 15 February 2024 18:37
Comments
<p>We’ve entered a new stage of art censorship, surveillance and uncertainty, writes Anthony Anaxagorou </p>

We’ve entered a new stage of art censorship, surveillance and uncertainty, writes Anthony Anaxagorou

(Anthony Anaxagorou)

It was reported on Tuesday that Arts Council England, the main funding body for the arts and culture sector, had in late January updated its official relationship framework for NPOs (National Portfolio Organisations), to include a warning against making political statements.

That means the potential scrutiny of not just organisations, but of individuals associated with them – artists and creators, in other words.

In making personal statements or political actions, ACE warned that organisations – along with the Arts Council itself – would be put at “reputational risk” and that it could affect funding.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in