It was reported on Tuesday that Arts Council England, the main funding body for the arts and culture sector, had in late January updated its official relationship framework for NPOs (National Portfolio Organisations), to include a warning against making political statements.

That means the potential scrutiny of not just organisations, but of individuals associated with them – artists and creators, in other words.

In making personal statements or political actions, ACE warned that organisations – along with the Arts Council itself – would be put at “reputational risk” and that it could affect funding.