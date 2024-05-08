Jump to content
The truth about AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine

Vaxzeveria has had its licence withdrawn, writes James Moore. But if you offered me a booster, I’d take it in a shot

Wednesday 08 May 2024 17:29 BST
AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine
AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine (AP)

Within 24 hours of my first Covid vaccine, I was in bed, feeling like I had just gone 10 rounds with Mike Tyson. I was unable to work for several days.

Nonetheless, when it came to the second shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, I was at the front of the queue in the full knowledge of what might happen (luckily, although I did feel unwell for a couple of days, it wasn’t as bad as the first time around).

The symptoms I experienced, which my GP told me were rare, were unpleasant – but they were nothing compared to the time I actually had Covid. On that occasion, even when lay flat on my back, I felt as though I had a lead weight on my chest while breathing.

