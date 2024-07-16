The City used to be one of the noisiest places in which to work.

For those who imagine it was all quiet offices, with clicks of doors and muffled conversations, think again. The investment banks, the beasts that dominate the Square Mile, were an audible hell. Not the meeting rooms, although they could kick-off. But the trading floors. Air horns would be fired for a killing, chants would go up at a drop of a hat, there would be bells and whistles.

Bosses would worry if the traders were too quiet; if they weren’t screaming into phones or shouting at their screens, at no one in particular. Many decibels meant energy which meant business which equated to profits. If it was like a library, they would pick someone and tell them to hurl abuse at a colleague on the other side of the room; the target would give as good as they got; pandemonium ensued. Equilibrium had been restored.

Which is why the news that Barclays is to install quiet hand-dryers to help those employees with ADHD and autism is on its face so extraordinary. Barclays, that took over what was left of Lehman and had a reputation among the British banks for being nearest in outlook to the super-aggressive Americans. That Barclays.

Of course, the City has changed since I first went there in 1982. Back then it wasn’t just a full-on, never slowing, deafening place. It was also boorish, misogynistic, bullying, homophobic and most definitely non-inclusive. Any physical or character trait would be seized upon. What passed for”fun” could be cruel and vicious.

Scenes from the three works that have most characterised the atmosphere down the years – Liar’s Poker, Wall Street and The Wolf of Wall Street – were unerringly accurate. It was populated by “big swinging dicks” (Liar’s Poker), who espoused, “greed is good” (Wall Street) and say whatever was necessary to “sell me this pen” (The Wolf of Wall Street).

So, the environment has softened, folk are more considerate – witness the hand-dryers and other initiatives. But has it, have they, really?

The worry is that these steps are all occurring in the actual workplace. I would feel far more confident that reform has occurred if I saw evidence, not only of these measures but of people with disability being hired in substantial numbers and going on to reach the very top. Not only those with a disability – there are bankers of colour, there are female bankers but they are still in the minority and there is precious few in charge.

Banks are still dominated by white men. Testosterone is the primary hormone. It’s not only that they are male but they’re a certain type of male. They’re “good blokes”, competitive, who enjoy all sports and beers. For someone who does not fit into that stereotype, life can be hard.

That’s if they get taken on at all. Inevitably, the bosses choose those who remind them of themselves. Today they will have HR breathing down their necks with quotas to meet and to show to the world. So, they will pay heed to diversity and inclusivity. But who will ascend to the summit?

They will say it’s not their fault – blame the clients, it’s what the clients want, who the clients feel most comfortable with. There is a certain truth in that. It’s an excuse and it is not good enough.

Hopefully, a soundless hand-dryer will enable someone with ADHD or autism to relax and to prosper and flourish. It would be nice to think that they could go on to work their way up. Sadly, I suspect the wait will be long.