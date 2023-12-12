The legal profession needs a wake-up call. Barristers like me are continuing to face professional challenges because of inappropriate conduct from their own colleagues – and even judges.

In the Bar Council’s most recent report, we now see stark evidence of what I’ve known for a very long time: that barristers suffer bullying, sexual harassment, racism, sexism and online abuse.

Some 44 per cent of barristers who took part in the survey said they have experienced or witnessed bullying, harassment and discrimination. As a barrister who has witnessed multiple flagrant abuses of power, I suspect this figure is just the tip of the iceberg.