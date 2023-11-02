Jump to content

I hate the Beatles Now and I hated them Then too

Bland, gooey and grating on the soul… there is no way round it, admits John Rentoul, I don’t like anything by the so-called ‘Fab’ Four, except possibly Ramsey Lewis’s jazz piano version of ‘Dear Prudence’. Let the battle commence!

Thursday 02 November 2023 17:23
<p>‘Now and Then’, the new Beatles song, is bland and gooey</p>

‘Now and Then’, the new Beatles song, is bland and gooey

(© Apple Corps Ltd)

You know me. I’d rather bring sunshine and joy than the gloomy cloud of negativity. Generally, my view is that if you don’t like something, keep it to yourself. Whereas if you do like it, let the world know and share in your happiness.

However, the day has come when a smidgeon of grey has to streak the rainbow of all things being for the best in the best of all possible worlds. Today is the day that “Now and Then” – the “last Beatles song” – is released.

There is no way round this. I don’t like it. I don’t like the Beatles. I don’t like anything by the Beatles, except possibly Ramsey Lewis’s jazz piano version of “Dear Prudence”. I love Paul McCartney, one of the best human beings who has ever lived. In a reversal of the usual dilemma, of whether it is possible to like, say, Wagner’s music, I think it is possible to admire someone while being left cold by their art.

