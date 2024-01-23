A few days ago, Vadzim Hrasko, a 50-year-old political dissident, died of pneumonia in the prison where he was being detained by the regime in Belarus.

Following his arrest last summer for donating to opposition causes, Hrasko, an IT expert, had been sentenced to three years in Vitba-3, a penal colony in Vitesb, near the Russian border, where around a third of the 1,000 inmates are political prisoners.

According to human rights activists, Hrasko is the fourth political prisoner in Belarus to have died in custody since the fraudulent 2020 presidential election, in which Aleksandr Lukashenko – Europe’s last dictator, who has ruled since Belarus won its independence in 1994 – was returned to office.