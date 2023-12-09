Benjamin Zephaniah was a true Renaissance man
An artist, a scholar, a teacher, an entertainer – Bonnie Greer explains how the late poet was many things to many people throughout the course of his extraordinary life
Benjamin Zephaniah was that rare phenomenon: both hero and anti-hero.
He was the hero, first of all, of his own life.
Born in Birmingham, a son of the Caribbean and of England, he would have been written off before he was even born. This was a man thwarted by society in his early days – by racism, by his dyslexia, both of them capable of disabling him.
