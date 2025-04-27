The sun is out – it’s time for a springtime refresh of sparkling wine

Is there a better description of spring than this from Great Expectations? “When the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade.” We are at the peak of this point.

It’s the time of year when you feel emboldened to go out without any sort of jacket or coat – it always feels like a small gesture of personal bravery and defiance (even if you end up freezing, as I did this week). And I’m sure it was only a few days ago that it was getting dark at 4pm, but now the light’s lingering around like a friend you just don’t want to say goodbye to, having been apart for way too long.

I can’t help but feel dizzy as spring races along at such a pace. With every multitude of green dominating the landscape, the trees aren’t just stirring from a wintry slumber, they’re displaying the kind of energy I think I last felt when I was eight years old (I can’t be sure, I’m too exhausted to remember). City parks and rural landscapes up and down the country are reminding us that this should be the actual new year.

Everything just starts to feel lighter and breezier during this period. While nothing has substantially changed in my life, I always have a greater sense of hope and possibility in the springtime – this might be the moment I finally sort out the damp patch in my bathroom and fill the hole where a blind fell down six months ago. The hibernation of winter has served its purpose well and I’m ready for everything the year can offer me (and I can offer it in the form of mediocre DIY).

All of this sense of renewal definitely shifts the sorts of wines I want to drink. I'm saying a brief farewell to deep fireside reds (unless, of course, there’s a particularly good one) and hello to some bright, light and lifted wines. For many, this can mean bubbles. Sparkling wine really is a joyous way to toast spring, and we’re spoilt for choice – options extending beyond prosecco and champagne.

This week, I’ve picked four sparkling wines that have a breezy lightness and freshness to enjoy when the sun’s shining through the rain. These are wines that are perfect enjoyed with friends while hatching your plans for the unending promise of fun in the months to come. The yellow dandelions are up, the brighter days are officially here.

Graham Beck Méthode Cap Classique Brut, South Africa, NV

Available from Waitrose, £16.50, 12.5 per cent ABV

The world of wine doesn’t always make it easy for consumers – decoding labels can often feel like taking on a cryptic crossword clue. Did you know that not all sparkling wines are made in the same way? There are two main ways to make bubbly wine, one of which is known as the “traditional method”, used to produce champagne, cava, cremants, and wines such as the South African “Méthode Cap Classique Brut”.

In these wines, the secondary fermentation takes place in the bottle, which is where the bubbles and distinctive flavours develop. The quality of South African sparkling wine just keeps getting better and better, and is one to look out for thanks to its outstanding quality for the price.

I love that this particular wine is known as the “President’s Choice”, having been served at both Nelson Mandela’s inauguration and Barack Obama’s presidential win. Aged for a minimum of 12 months on its lees (dead yeast cells) in the bottle, this is a delectable blend of chardonnay and pinot noir. It has a generous creamy mouthfeel, light as air butter brioche and soft baked golden apples, carefully made by one of South Africa’s best Cap Classique producers.

Morrisons The Best Cremant De Limoux, France, NV

Available from Morrisons, £12.25, 12.5 per cent ABV

Cremant De Limoux is also made by the same method as champagne. I love the story that Dom Perignon actually learned about the art of sparkling wine when he spent time in the Saint-Hilaire Abbey near Limoux, quite in contradiction to the story of his discovery in Champagne.

Whether it’s true or not is irrelevant – Cremant De Limoux isn’t trying to be champagne; it has its own distinctive, spring-fresh character. Think of squeezes of fresh lime, slices of apple and hot buttered toast, all tied together with bright, energetic bubbles. It’s always handy to have a bottle like this available in the fridge.

W/O Organic Grillo Spumante, Italy, 2023

Available from Laithwaites, £11.49, 11 per cent ABV

This spumante is a super alternative to prosecco. It’s made in the other primary method of sparkling wine production, the “Charmat method” – here, secondary fermentation takes place in large stainless steel tanks instead of bottles, thus preserving more primary fruit characteristics.

Grillo is one of the major white grapes of Sicily and a glass of this will have you daydreaming of platters of antipasti and sea swims in the turquoise-blue Mediterranean. It has aromas of super soft peaches, apricots and a twist of fresh lemon, with delicate fine bubbles.

Monteolivo Moscato d’Asti, Piedmont, Italy, 2023

Available from Waitrose, £8 (RRP £10, on offer until 6/5/25), 5.5 per cent ABV

I have adored sweet-as-candy Moscato d’Asti for as long as I can remember – it’s the original mid-strength wine without compromise. It’s rare for a wine to actually taste like grapes, but this is the unadulterated joy of Moscato d’Asti – the “d’Asti” part referring to the town of Asti in Piedmont, north-western Italy, where this wine comes from.

If you could put pom-pom spring blossoms in a glass, it would be this. It's frothy, sweet-soft peach and floral fun.

Rosamund Hall (DipWSET) is a freelance writer, presenter and The Independent’s wine columnist. She specialises in wine and spirits as well as travel and lifestyle