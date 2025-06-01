This summer, the best wine festivals are in the UK – hurrah!

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Have you ever visited Chartres in France? I hadn’t until recently, but a much-needed pitstop during a long drive with a three-year-old meant we found ourselves wandering around its staggering cathedral, feeling completely insignificant. I love how large-scale Romanesque cathedrals will do that to you. While I should’ve been marvelling at the flying buttresses, I confess I was completely distracted by the constant stream of people with boxes of wine under their arms: was this the wedding at Cana 2.0?

Like ants on their programmed routes, they all seemed to be filing out of the same street. Never one to ignore the possibility that there’s some wine fun happening, I followed the trail of wine-wielding people. I could hear it before I saw it, a huge brass band playing joyous French music, with crowds cheering and singing along. And there it was, a glorious wine fair in the town centre under the 19th-century covered market.

I’d managed to stumble across La Paulee de Loire, an annual wine fair bringing together some of the region's most dynamic producers. It was buzzing, heaving with people tasting wine, chatting to each other, eating tasty food and showing off everything that is wonderful about wine. Everyone was wrapped up in the conviviality, the occasion of celebration and the direct connection to the growers who make this wondrous product. This isn’t the first time it's happened to me in France, in fact, it seems easy to trip over a wine or food festival in France, Italy and Spain in even the smallest of places. But what about here in the UK?

There has always been a small selection. When I was nine, I remember a wine festival at the English Wine Centre in Alfriston. It was the 1990s, so beyond Peter Hall’s amazing Breaky Bottom (no sniggering please) I’m not sure the wine being poured was any good. But it was a great day out. But thankfully we have a few more options now.

Wine fairs and festivals are easily one of the greatest ways to immerse yourself in all that is wonderful about wine. It’s an opportunity to taste numerous wines and to bask in bacchanalian glory. You’ll meet the best people – wine people are inherently lovely, and just want to share their passion, and their wine, with you. And the food will be good too. I appreciate these events haven’t immediately been in our national psyche, though I think that’s changing. We’re developing a much greater sense of our wine culture, and are proud of celebrating it. I mean, we must be doing something right as there’s even a festival called Brit Pop taking place in Paris this weekend focusing wholly on British wine and food. Who would ever have imagined that?!

But, you don’t have to hop to Paris and beyond, there are some great events taking place closer to home. So, this week, instead of wine recommendations, I thought I’d give you some inspiration for some corking wine fairs coming up.

6-8 June, Battersea Power Station

A new wine fair, this free-to-enter event, (you can buy tokens and tickets for specific events) is a celebration of both British and International wines. Think wine-themed activities, tastings, food & wine pairings, and of course an opportunity to buy some great wine too. Fancy yourself as a wine judge? Festival-goers can also take part in The Wine Cup, a tasting experience where participants can vote for the ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Highly Commended’ wines from independent wineries and wine shops featured at the festival.

14 June 2025, Coal Drops Yard, London

Now in its thirteenth year, this legendary wine event organised by the brilliant Ruth Spivey and Ruth Osborne is a must-attend for any wine lover. Each car boot or stall is an independent wine retailer, importer or producer with a selection of their current favourite wines for you to taste, buy, drink in or take out. Just like any other market, it’s free to get in. Simply turn up, buy a tasting pack (which includes a tote, glass and five tokens) and start tasting, or shopping for bottles to take home. It’s always an invigorating atmosphere, and is a great chance to chat and taste with passionate people about the wines they love so much – the lineup is great! Alongside some outstanding wine, you can expect delicious food to keep you fueled too. The event is open to everyone, including dogs and children. As Spivey says, “It’s basically a farmer’s market for wine.”

14 June, The Briggait, Glasgow

This sounds like a fantastic wine fair taking place in Glasgow. A celebration of natural, unconventional, and fine wines from around the globe. With over 120 organic, biodynamic, and minimal-intervention wines. It’ll be a great opportunity to sample and discover new wines in what promises to be a unique celebration of winemaking.

22-29 June, Lewes, East Sussex

Why not celebrate English Wine Week this year with a jaunt to Lewes? It’s a charming town surrounded by some of the country's best vineyards and they’re hosting a series of events during the week. I particularly love the sound of the Winelands Tasting taking place on Saturday 28 June at Charleston, Lewes – a free-to-attend event featuring a dozen outstanding English wine producers including Artelium, Bewl Water, Breaky Bottom, Gusbourne, Henners, In the Loop, Oxney, Plumpton, Rathfinny, Stopham, Tilsmore and Wiston.

6 July, Master Shipwright's House, Deptford, London

The second instalment of this magical wine fair. This one is super special as it features over thirty producers, all gathered by the banks of the Thames for a fun and informal wine fair with some cutting-edge and committed growers.

12 July, Millennium Point, Birmingham

Organised by Birmingham’s highly respected Loki wine shop, this promises to be a mammoth drinks event with over 250 wines available to try. What a great opportunity to expand your knowledge and enjoy some world-class drinks.