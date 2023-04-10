Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The president of the USA walked down a street in a town in Northern Ireland to resounding cheers from a huge crowd high on excitement and emotion, as the world’s media jostled for pictures and space for the historic visit.

That was a quarter of a century ago, in September 1998. The president was Bill Clinton and the town was Omagh, a place still in a state of grief and shock from the devastating bombing which had killed 29 people the month before.

It was a time of great foreboding in Northern Ireland. Those of us who were there in the aftermath of the horrific attack on 15 August recall the deep concern among people that the Good Friday Agreement, signed that year – ending 30 years of The Troubles, at a cost of 3,500 lives – may not survive what had befallen.

The Clinton administration had played a key part in brokering the deal. And his presence in Omagh, alongside First Lady Hillary Clinton, came with a strong message to all parties that the Agreement must not be allowed to wither.

The strong backing from Washington – and the unified stance of the British and Irish governments – ensured that the atrocity by dissident republicans did not spiral once again into widespread strife.

Joe Biden is now in Northern Ireland to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. He recently went to Kyiv to underline the continuing American and Western backing for Ukraine in the war against Russia in a visit which was highly significant, as well as symbolic.

The president’s presence in Belfast is equally important for the UK in regards to the peace process, but also for this country’s relationship with the European Union with the impact of the Northern Ireland protocol on Brexit.

Biden, say US officials, will urge talks between the differing political factions to ensure stability at a time when MI5 has raised the terrorist threat level in Northern Ireland to severe. The police have warned that dissident republicans – with the New IRA the main suspects – are plotting attacks.

The Omagh bombing is a grim reminder of what can happen if there is a return to the days of violence. Children who were shopping for school uniforms with their parents, with the new school year about to start, were among the killed and injured: a woman pregnant with twins was among the dead.

Many of the journalists who arrived at the scene of carnage that day helped the emergency services the best we could before turning to our work. Would we, some wondered, have to return to reporting on regular bombings and shootings with the peace deal shattered by the blast?

In the event, the mayhem unified the communities. The victims included both Protestants and Catholics: the main political parties and republican and loyalist armed groups maintained their ceasefire.

The US administration expressed concern when loyalist anger over the Northern Ireland protocol led to nights of rioting two years ago. There were further expressions of concern when the protocol threatened a trade war between the UK and European Union.

During the G7 summit in Cornwall at the time, President Biden “forcefully addressed” the Northern Ireland crisis when he talked to Boris Johnson, said diplomats – pointing out America’s firm commitment to the NI protocol, and how he saw it as fundamental to maintaining peace.

Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, held that the protocol was “critical to ensuring that the spirit, promise and future of the Good Friday Agreement is protected”. Adding: “The president’s message is whatever way they find to proceed must at its core fundamentally protect the gains of the Good Friday Agreement and not imperil that.”

Biden has often proclaimed his Irish heritage, including in a video released just after he won the presidential election. When a BBC journalist shouted, “Mr Biden, a fast phrase for the BBC?” the president replied, “The BBC?” before saying with a broad smile, “I’m Irish.”

The clip, which went viral, was regarded as an affirmation of the affection Biden has for his family’s roots in County Mayo and also signalled his intention not to neglect what went on in the north of the island. He subsequently spelled out that a post-Brexit trade deal between the US and UK “must be contingent upon respect for the agreement and preventing the hard border.”

Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, the Windsor Framework, has now been formally signed off, with the prospect of trade problems which came with the Protocol being resolved at last. There is no effective government for Northern Ireland, however, due to the decision of the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) which opposes the Windsor Framework, to withdraw from the power-sharing administration.

Nevertheless, the landmark anniversary of the peace deal comes with a sense of problems being resolved, rather than unending crisis. Sunak is expected to announce the hosting of a Northern Ireland investment summit in September and urge the participation of American companies. Biden is expected to stress unstinting commitment to help maintain stability.

Things would have been different if Boris Johnson had continued in Downing Street. The former prime minister was among the 29 MPs who voted against the Windsor Framework in the Commons.

The UK’s Conservative governments have paid a price with the Biden administration after cosying up to Donald Trump when he was in the White House, while ignoring Democrats. British diplomatic sources say it was difficult to get ministers visiting Washington to even meet Democrats. At the same time, a steady stream of Brexiteers heading across the Atlantic to pay their homage to the US president.

It had also become personal between the Democrats and Johnson. This distaste has been much vented privately, but even publicly Biden has called the prime minister the “physical and emotional clone of Donald Trump”.

The Conservative right accused Democrat politicians of interfering in British politics over both Brexit and Northern Ireland: Barack Obama’s warning that the UK risked going to the “back of the queue” on a trade deal with the US if it chose to leave the European Union was held up as a prime example.

Boris Johnson claimed Obama’s attitude to Britain was based on his “part-Kenyan” heritage and “ancestral dislike of the British Empire”. Tommy Vietor, former national security spokesperson to Obama, responding to a congratulatory message to Biden after he became president, from Johnson, called him a “shapeshifting creep,” adding: “We will never forget your racist comments about Obama and slavish devotion to Trump.”

US and UK officials insist the “special relationship” is back on track, especially after closely working together in support of Ukraine, and Sunak’s efforts to repair relations with the European Union are appreciated in Washington. There is also agreement that the US will continue to take a close interest in Northern Ireland.

For many in Northern Ireland, American involvement is a strong and positive element in keeping the peace. For Brendan O’Maloney, who I met in Omagh on the day of the bombing, the memory of Clinton’s visit to the town is still vivid. “I remember him laying the wreath in Market Street, he had tears in his eyes. They were real tears, he really understood the suffering which had taken place,” he said.

O’Maloney was injured by flying glass in the blast; his 14 year old niece was seriously injured. “We were glad Bill Clinton came then, and we are glad that he and Joe Biden are here now. It shows that there is a real effort not to go back to those terrible days.”