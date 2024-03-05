It was a little over two years ago that Birmingham residents were told that their city was at the start of the “golden decade of opportunity”.

It was about to host the Commonwealth Games, the HS2 high-speed railway between London and the north – of which it was the major interchange – was well underway, and a number of smaller local projects would have a huge, transformative effect on the entire West Midlands.

I’d felt that sense of optimism in my hometown for years. Cranes dot the skyline as you drive into the city centre, a sign of the wider development across the region. Longbridge, in south Birmingham, a couple of miles from where I grew up – which, for decades, was home to British car manufacturing – was going through a regeneration of its own.